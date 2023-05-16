Local roundup: Dallastown boys' tennis advances to state quarterfinals

Staff Report

Dallastown boys' tennis will play on the final weekend of the 2023 season as one of the last eight teams remaining in the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

The District 3 champion Wildcats advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Harriton, the District 1 No. 4 seed, at the Hershey Racquet Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Dallastown (18-2) won two of three singles matches, with Hayden Koons cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Harriton's Brody Ladda in the No. 1 match and Jacob Horn beating Sloan Steinberg 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 3 match. And the Wildcats clinched the team victory when the No. 1 doubles tandem of Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel overcame a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 over Ozan Borowiak and Ray Ma.

The Rams (15-6) received a point from Aidan Hau, who beat Dallastown's Andrew Chronister 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 at second singles. And Harriton's No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Summer and Aaron Lutz won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Ethan Sult and Nirvan Joshi.

Dallastown's next test will come against Downingtown East, the No. 4 seed from District 1. The Cougars beat unbeaten District 11 champion Liberty, 3-0, at the Northwood Racquet Club in Easton on Tuesday. Friday's match will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Should the Wildcats advance to the semifinals, they'll battle either Lower Merion or North Allegheny at noon Saturday. The state championship match is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League championship

Central York 3, Northeastern 0: At Dallastown, the No. 1-seed Panthers (14-1) won the York-Adams League tournament championship over the Bobcats by the scores of 30-28, 25-17 and 25-23. Mason Boyer led Central with 13 kills and five digs; Donovan Burris had 13 kills; Christian Bucks had 11 kills and four digs; and Lance Shaffer had 41 assists and six digs. Hugh Rogers and Ethan Schick each tallied eight kills for the No. 2-seed Bobcats (13-3), while Tyler Finch and Chase Almes had 16 assists apiece.

BASEBALL

Wilson 7, Red Lion 4: At West Lawn, the host Bulldogs plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead and went on to capture the non-league victory. For the Lions (12-8), AJ Lipscomb went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Jason Krieger was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Connor Lawrence was 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.

Boiling Springs 5, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (8-10) trailed 5-1 after six innings of play and were unable to make the comeback and dropped the non-league matchup. The Bubblers' pitchers held Littlestown to just two singles.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 7, Spring Grove 4: At Wrightsville, Alexis Kirkessner led the Golden Knights (12-6) to the non-divisional victory by throwing a complete game, working around nine hits and allowing no earned runs. Teammate Cassidy Crean went 2 for 3, while Kendal Hengst was 2 for 4 and Lauren Stiffler was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Mia Young went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Rockets (4-15), while teammates Katie Gartrell and Andrina Camilleri went 2 for 4.

York Suburban 18, Hanover 3

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus 2, East Prospect 1: At Jacobus, AJ Miller's solo homer in the bottom of the seventh broke the 1-1 tie and clinched the walk-off victory for the Jackals (2-0). Miller went 2 for 2 in the game. Camden Flinchbaugh earned the win after striking out the side in the seventh. Steele Fekette and Carter Williams combined to allow one run over the first six innings. For the Pistons (0-1), Dylan Stoops struck out 13 batters and allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

York Township 2, Windsor 1: At McWilliams Field, pitchers Logan Perrone and Tyler Page led York Township (1-0) to the home victory by combing to allow one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Teammates Matt Robinson and Max Naill each went 2 for 3. For the Cardinals (0-1), Shawn Wilson went 2 for 3 and pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run

Conrads 9, Felton 2 (5 innings): At Felton, the visitors plated seven runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the victory. Kevin Keesey and Matthew Taylor each had two-run singles to highlight the rally for the Conrads (2-0). Taylor and Josh Knaub finished 2 for 3 in the game, while Steve Lehman pitched all five innings and struck out seven on the mound. For the Mad Dogs (0-1), Quinton McNew went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. The game was called due to darkness after five innings.

Hallam 15, Stewartstown 0 (4 innings): At Stewartstown, Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 2 with a grand slam, a triple, two runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Express (1-1) to the easy road victory. Teammate Carter Foote-Renwick went 2 for 3 with three RBIs; Nathaniel Brown went 2 for 3; and Jacob Bardo pitched all four innings on the mound, allowing no runs on five hits. With the loss, the Vets drop to 0-2.