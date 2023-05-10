Dallastown boys' tennis repeats as District 3 team champions

The Dallastown boys' tennis team has gone back-to-back as PIAA District 3 Class 3A champions.

The No. 3-seed Wildcats defeated previously unbeaten No. 1-seed Cedar Crest, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club to capture their latest district title. Dallastown won all three singles matches to secure the victory and its first repeat championship since 2003 and 2004.

Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn all won their singles matches to make the difference for Dallastown (17-2). The Falcons (15-1) claimed both doubles points after the outcome was already decided.

The Wildcats knocked off their second undefeated foe in three days, previously beating No. 2-seed Cumberland Valley on the road Monday. This win also served as revenge for a regular-season meeting on March 21, when Cedar Crest topped Dallastown 3-2.

The PIAA team tournament begins next Tuesday and will continue in Hershey next Friday and Saturday. Two Dallastown doubles tandems — York-Adams League tournament winners Koons and Chronister, as well as Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel — will compete in the district tournament this Friday and Saturday, also in Hershey.