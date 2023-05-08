Dallastown boys' tennis advances to District 3 finals with win at Cumberland Valley

Dallastown boys' tennis will play for its second consecutive District 3 Class 3A title after advancing to the team finals with a 3-1 win at Cumberland Valley on Monday.

The No. 3-seed Wildcats improved to 16-2 this season with the victory, and they'll get a chance to avenge one of their only two losses when they battle No. 1-seed Cedar Crest on Wednesday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Against a No. 2-seed Eagles squad that entered Monday's matchup 16-0, Dallastown captured both completed singles matches as well as one of two doubles contests. The Wildcats were spotted a point in the No. 1 singles match, as Cumberland Valley's William Ong defaulted against Dallastown's Hayden Koons due to injury. Ong was previously forced to withdraw from his district singles semifinal match against Koons on Saturday in Hershey.

In the No. 3 singles match, Dallastown's Jacob Horn pulled out a key 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory over CV's Sami Kazi. Dallastown also won the No. 1 doubles match in three sets, as Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel took down Bravpeet Singh and Ayush Tripathi, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The Eagles took the No. 2 doubles match, 6-4, 6-1. And Ross Kluger was a game away from winning his match against Dallastown's Andrew Chronister (6-4, 6-5) when the Wildcats reached the three points required for the victory.

Dallastown and Cedar Crest met on March 21 in Lebanon, with the Falcons pulling out a 3-2 victory on the strength of two doubles victories. Koons and Chronister both won their singles matches for the Wildcats that day, while Horn was taken down in three sets at No. 3.

Seven weeks and one day later, the teams will meet again with district hardware on the line.

Nighthawks go down: In the Class 2A bracket, No. 7-seed Hanover couldn't keep the magic going after its upset of No. 2-seed Biglerville last Thursday. The Nighthawks were downed 5-0 on the road by No. 3-seed Conrad Weiser on Monday afternoon.

Hanover (12-3) dropped all five matches in straight sets, failing to amass more than three points in any set. Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny went down in singles, while doubles tandems Nolan Chronister and Jared Solorzano (No. 1) and Aiden Chen and Ricardo Martinez (No. 2) came up short as well.

The host Scouts (19-1) advanced to their third straight district final. They'll once again meet Lancaster Country Day, which will be seeking its third straight 2A district title and is 16-0 this season with a win over Dallastown.

Hanover will visit No. 5-seed Pequea Valley in the third-place match on Wednesday afternoon. The winner will advance to the state tournament, while the loser will be done as a team.

Zitto, who won a match in the district singles tournament, and Corona will compete as a pair in the district doubles tournament starting Friday. Dallastown will have two teams in the 3A doubles bracket, as league champions Koons and Andrew Chronister will be joined by Nicholson and Patel.