Local roundup: Hanover boys' tennis knocks out Biglerville in district tournament

Staff Report

All that stood between Hanover boys' tennis and a York-Adams Division II title this season was Biglerville, which pulled out a narrow victory when the teams met April 19. And it was those same Canners who stood in the way Thursday in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A tournament.

This time, however, the No. 7-seed Nighthawks pulled out a 3-2 victory, ending the season for their previously undefeated and No. 2-seeded rivals and sending them into the district semifinals next week.

The difference came in the No. 1 doubles match, with Hanover's Nolan Chronister and Jared Solorzano handling Biglerville's Troy Schneider and Owen Torres by a 6-2, 6-0 score. The Canner duo had beaten a different pairing in a tiebreak during the regular season.

The Nighthawks (12-2) also received singles victories from Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny. Corona beat Sean Sneed 6-4, 6-3, in the No. 2 match, while Nakielny beat Caleol Palmer McGraw 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.

Guillaume Schmitz continued his perfect season for Biglerville (12-1), beating Hanover's Charlie Zitto 6-0, 6-0. Schmitz, the York-Adams Class 2A singles champion, is now 17-0 without dropping a set and has beaten Zitto three times, including in the league final. Both players will return to action in the district singles tournament Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Canners also earned a point in the No. 2 doubles match, as Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton took down Aidan Chen and Ricardo Martinez 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

Hanover will visit No. 3-seed Conrad Weiser in the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday. The top three teams in the tournament will advance to states.

MORE BOYS' TENNIS

District 3 team tournament

Class 3A quarterfinal

Dallastown 4, Lampeter-Strasburg 0: At Dallastown, Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn led the No. 3-seed Wildcats (15-2) to the district quarterfinal victory by each winning a singles match in straight sets. Teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel combined to win the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. With the win, Dallastown moves on to the semifinals on Monday and will visit Cumberland Valley at 4 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 16, Dallastown 11: At York Catholic, Jess Daugherty and Delaney Staples scored five goals apiece to lead the Irish (12-3, 10-2) to the league victory by scoring five goals apiece. Teammate Kate Bullen scored three goals, added three assists, while Sarah Perry scored once and had two assists. For the Wildcats (10-5, 7-4), Lexi Federline scored five goals and added an assist.

South Western 13, Kennard-Dale 7

Spring Grove 14, Eastern York 10

Susquehannock 19, Dover 1

Exeter Township 20, York Suburban 5

West Shore Christian 15, West York 6

BOYS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 20, York Catholic 3: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (15-1, 12-0) clinched the outright York-Adams League regular-season title with the easy victory over the Irish (7-7, 6-5). Dallastown will battle South Western in the league semifinals on May 17.

West York 15, Delone Catholic 0: At West York, Tyler Michael and Jaidyn Wilkins led the Bulldogs (5-11, 3-10) to the league victory by each scoring four goals and adding four assists apiece. Teammates Nasir Jones scored three goals, while Colin Jones scored two goals. With the loss, Delone Catholic falls to 1-12 overall and 1-11 in the league.

South Western 18, Kennard-Dale 2

Susquehannock 17, Dover 4

Eastern York 16, Spring Grove 5

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Panthers (10-1, 9-1) won the league match by the scores of 25-8, 25-7 and 25-8. John He led the Panthers individually with seven kills, nine aces and three digs. Teammates Ryan Roberts had five aces and three kills, while Patrick Siewert had 19 assists. No Eagles (0-13, 0-11) statistics were available.

York Catholic 3, Red Lion 0

Northeastern 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Spring Grove 3, Eastern York 0

BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs 5, Eastern York 3 (13 innings): At Wrightsville, Nathan Keller's two-run double in the top of the 13th scored Ben Ogle and Gabe Kline to give the Eagles (13-4, 10-2 Division III) the long-awaited lead. Keller finished 2 for 6 at the plate and also allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings as the starting pitcher. Lucas Zepp and Liam Cook each had two hits for first-place Bermudian. For the Golden Knights (5-13, 3-10), Simon Lipsius went 3 for 7 with a triple while also starting the game on the mound and allowing two runs in six innings. Teammate Kiernan Snyder pitched six innings of relief before ultimately taking the loss.

York Catholic 8, Fairfield 1: At York Catholic, Logan Sutton pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed no earned runs to lead the Irish (5-10, 5-8) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Brady Walker went 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles; Evan Kipple and John Watson each went 2 for 3; and Jack Lawrence connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Jayden Bell went 2 for 3 for the Green Knights (3-11, 1-10).

Dover 5, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, the Eagles (3-12) led 5-0 after five innings of play and held on for the non-divisional victory. Ryan Mitchell went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and scored two runs. Teammate Tanner Rohrbaugh was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while starting pitcher Parker Bankowski pitched six innings and picked up the win. For the Canners (5-11), Aiden Hoffman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

South Western 13, Francis Scott Key 1 (5 Innings): At Hanover, pitchers Aiden Caprarola, Ayden McMillion and Shawn Wells combined to allow one run on two hits across five innings to lead the Mustangs (6-8) to non-league victory. Teammate Levi Loughry went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Landen Eyster went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Christian School of York 11, La Academia Charter 1 (5 innings): At Cousler Park, Aidan Ehrhart led the Defenders (3-9) to the home victory by allowing one hit in five innings on the mound while striking out eight. Teammate Reuben Hilton went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Hanover 11, York Tech 0

SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 12, Biglerville 10: At Biglerville, the Warriors (10-7) trailed 10-9 entering the top of the seventh but plated three runs to take the lead and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Stephanie Bauhaus delivered the tying single and came home on Amaya Wheeler's go-ahead RBI double. Bauhaus and Wheler each went 2 for 4 at the plate, while Sydney Lambdin was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Hailey Harbin was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Warriors reliever Emily Karst pitched three shutout innings to pick up the win. For the Canners (8-9), Olivia Miller went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Fairfield 18, York Catholic 0 (4 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Alyssa Wiles led the Green Knights (11-4, 9-4) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Sophia Klinedinst was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Ellie Snyder threw four innings of two-hit ball while striking out seven. For the Irish (2-13, 1-12), Joelle Jones went 1 for 1 at the plate.

York Tech 15, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Spry, Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 3 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Spartans (8-9, 5-8) to the Division IV. York Tech took advantage of 16 free passes in the game to help secure the win. For the Hawkettes (1-15, 0-13), Chealsea Carrera went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Northeastern 1, York High 0 (forfeit)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 7, Messiah 5: At Messiah, the No. 5-seed Spartans (20-18) plated five runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and went on to capture the MAC Commonwealth tournament play-in game. Lucas Prendergrast led off the frame with a solo homer to tie the game at 3-3, and Luke Moser delivered a two-run single to highlight the rally. Robby Elzinga (Northeastern) went 4 for 5, while Michael Tinneny was 3 for 4 and Prendergrast was 3 for 5. Brandon Purdy allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings on the mound to take a no-decision. With the win, York College moves on to the semifinals and will visit No. 1-seed Lebanon Valley at noon Saturday to begin a best-of-three series.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans split pair on first day of MAC Commonwealth tournament: At Lebanon Valley College, the No. 3-seed Spartans (19-19) dropped the first game on Thursday to Messiah, 9-4, but stayed alive by defeating Stevenson 3-0. Natalie Rietema led the Spartans to the game two victory by pitching a shutout on six hits, while Taylor Coon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Kaela Fritz added two RBIs. In game one, Morgan Sauers went 2 for 4 with a run scored to lead the offense. York College will face Eastern University at 1 p.m. Friday at Lebanon Valley as the double-elimination tournament continues.