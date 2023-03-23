Local roundup: Susquehannock boys' tennis sneaks past Northeastern

Staff Report

In a nail-biting York-Adams League crossover clash, the Susquehannock boys' tennis team battled its way to a 3-2 road victory over Northeastern on Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors (2-1) dropped both doubles matches to the Bobcats (1-1) but won all three singles matches to secure the win. Derek Baughman and Colin Brusse both won their matches in straight sets, while Dominic Dion prevailed in a narrow three-setter.

Baughman beat Northeastern's Logan Eckard, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1). Brusse topped Gavohn Conley, 6-1, 6-2. Dion dropped the first set against the Bobcats' Hayden Dallam, 6-4, but rallied to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-4 to give his team the victory.

For the Bobcats, Evan Merrill and Ryan Maley defeated Susquehannock's Ethan Amara and Jacob Iwanawicz, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, in the No. 1 doubles match. In the No. 2 doubles match, Northeastern's Noah Mansberger and Eric Shenk won their match, 6-2, 6-4.

MORE BOYS' TENNIS

Central Dauphin East 3, Spring Grove 2: At Central Dauphin East, the Rockets (0-2) received straight-set singles victories from James Raub and Sam Raub, but were unable to capture any other matches and dropped the non-league matchup.

South Western 5, Gettysburg 0

BOYS' LACROSSE

Dover 6, West York 5: At West York, Gavin Hake led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0) to the divisional road victory by scoring two goals in the contest. Teammate Colin Henze had a goal and an assist. Tyler Michael scored two goals for the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1), while teammate Jaidyn Wilkins scored and added two assists.

South Western 11, New Oxford 10

Red Lion 11, Conestoga Valley 8

BASEBALL

Dallastown 7, York Suburban 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (2-0) plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Ethan Schultz went 2 for 4, including a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth and a double in the contest. Teammates Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3 with a double. Flinchbaugh and Matt Stone combined on the mound to strike out 10, walk four, allow just two hits and give up one run. Trey Pridgen went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Trojans (0-1).

Eastern York 10, York Catholic 2: At Wrightsville, starting pitcher Quinn Bramble led the Golden Knights (1-0) to the non-divisional victory by throwing five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Teammates Kiernan Snyder and Carter Foote-Renwick each went 2 for 4, while Austin Bausman went 1 for 2 with a double, drew three walks, scored two runs and knocked in another. For the Irish (0-1), Luke Campbell went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.

Susquehannock 8, Palmyra 2: At Palmyra, Josh Preston led the Warriors (2-0) to the non-league victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Manny Cartagena was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Preston, Andrew Unglesbee and Luke Geiple combined to allow one earned run on three hits with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Big Spring 4, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Springs, the visiting Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and held on in the bottom half. For the Eagles (1-2), Gabe Kline threw six innings and allowed one earned run on six hits while also going 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Austin Reinert went 2 for 4 as well.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 14, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler threw five no-hit innings and struck out 13 batters against one walk to lead the Wildcats (1-0) to the non-divisional victory. Teammate Brooke Altland went 2 for 2, while Kamryn Paules and Taylor Hicks both went 2 for 3 with a triple. York Suburban is 0-1.

Fairfield 23, Susquehanna Township 11: At Susquehanna Township, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights (2-0) to the non-league victory by going 5 for 5 at the plate with four doubles, eight RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Sydney Kreitz was 5 for 6 with two RBIs; Ellie Snyder went 4 for 7 with four RBIs and four runs scored; Alyssa Wiles went 3 for 6 with four runs scored and two batted in; and Christina Hamilton went 3 for 7 with three runs scored. As a team, the Green Knights pounded out 27 hits.

Eastern York 17, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Wrightsville, Kendal Hengst led the Golden Knights (1-0) to the easy non-divisional victory by going 3 for 3 with three doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Allison Cook went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in four runs; Alexis Kirkessner went 2 for 2, tripled and scored three times; and Kennedy Gray and Makenzie Deaner also each went 2 for 2. On the other side, Eastern York held the Irish (1-1) to no baserunners for the game.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Land 3, Susquehannock 0

Northeastern 3, Mechanicsburg 2

Hershey 3, West York 0