York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls' tennis all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls' tennis all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.

First and second teams for singles and doubles, plus honorable mentions, were made for both Class 2A and Class 3A. It's a crowded list, with several players earning all-county selections. New Oxford alone had five singles players and three doubles teams garner first-team nods even though there are only three singles and two doubles spots in most matches. The Colonials rode that talent to a 20-1 record, a first-ever District 3 Class 3A title and a trip to the PIAA state quarterfinals in Hershey.

New Oxford ace Anya Rosenbach was named Class 3A Player of the Year after a brilliant campaign that saw her go undefeated into the postseason. The sophomore won the York-Adams League singles tournament and paired with Allison Horick to win the league doubles tournament. She finished second in District 3 Class 3A as an individual and reached the state quarterfinals in singles as well.

York Catholic junior Carina Roberts is the Class 2A Player of the Year after winning the league's singles tournament and finishing runner-up in doubles. As an individual, she finished fourth in the district tournament, one win shy of advancing to states. But she did reach that stage with her sister and doubles partner Cydney Roberts; the duo placed second in districts before dropping their top-16 match at states.

Delone Catholic, the Division II champion, had two singles and two doubles selections to the all-county first team. The Squirettes' tandem of Olivia Roth and Ella Knox won the Class 2A league title and finished third in the districts before also ending their season in the first round of states.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022 GIRLS' TENNIS ALL-STARS

CLASS 3A SINGLES

Player of the Year: Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford

First Team

Kaelyn Balko, New OxfordRachel Haupt, Central YorkAllison Horick, New OxfordNamya Jindal, DallastownPeyton Joines, SusquehannockLexi Lakatosh, Red LionAnya Rosenbach, New OxfordKylie Wampler, New OxfordAlex Wolf, New OxfordAlyson Zapach, Susquehannock

Second Team

Lauren Edgar, NortheasternMelissa Fitzsimmons, NortheasternCatherine Lasher, DallastownJoslyn Loss, New OxfordCassie Maqueda, South WesternEmory Miller-Kellner, New OxfordKylie Sciuto, DallastownKayley Skibicki, South WesternGeorgie Snyder, SusquehannockAlem Tesfaye, Central YorkElizabeth Toney, DallastownCharlotte Whitesel, West York

Honorable Mentions

Katie Chronister, Dallastown; Eliana Fetters, Central York; Laken Kelly, Red Lion; Sarah Gardini, York Country Day; Annie Jackson, Susquehannock; Aneesha Kandala, Susquehannock; Maaria Khan, Northeastern; Emily Sentz, Spring Grove; Taelyn Thomas, West York; Lexie Wells, Dover

CLASS 3A DOUBLES

First Team

Kaelyn Balko/Hannah Hawkins, New OxfordKatie Chronister/Teagan Mortinson, DallastownNamya Jindal/Catherine Lasher, DallastownPeyton Joines/Alyson Zapach, SusquehannockLexie Lakatosh/Nicole Kline, Red LionAnya Rosenbach/Allison Horick, New OxfordAnisha Singla/Kylie Sciuto, DallastownElizabeth Toney/Chloe Isett, DallastownAlex Wolf/Joslyn Loss, New Oxford

Second Team

Lauren Edgar/Maaria Khan, NortheasternEliana Fetters/Alem Tesfaye, Central YorkAva Garman/Emory Miller-Kelner, New OxfordAneesha Kandala/Anne Jackson, SusquehannockCassie Maqueda/Kaylie Skibicki, South WesternAnnie Socks/Aurora Contreas-Pineda, New Oxford

Honorable Mentions

Malissa Fitzsommons/Sarah Lesher, Northeastern; Emily Goodfellow/Anne Jackson, Susquehannock; Olivia Platt/Riley Watson, Red Lion; Maddie Reik/Frederica Kokoronis, Northeastern; Emily Sentz/Allison Hostetler, Spring Grove; Lili Smith/Mckayla Bond, South Western; Taelyn Thomas/Charlotte Whitesel, West York; Laxi Wells/Jamie Reed, Dover

CLASS 2A SINGLES

Player of the Year: Carina Roberts, York Catholic

First Team

Brielle Baughman, Delone CatholicElla Knox, Delone CatholicClare Hartinger, York SuburbanAbby Miller, York SuburbanCarina Roberts, York CatholicCydney Roberts, York CatholicOlivia Roth, Delone CatholicAnnie Smith, HanoverMackenzie Warner, Kennard-Dale

Second Team

Cassidy Conover, HanoverAnna Ekstrom, York SuburbanGabby Erdman, Delone CatholicMarianna Hartman, BiglervilleKaty Hayward, Kennard-DaleKali Hilfiger, Delone CatholicLeeah Jean Jacobs, Kennard-DaleMolly Karom, Bermudian SpringsNichole Schellenberg, York Catholic

Honorable Mentions

Shelby Aulthouse, York Suburban; LilyAnn Barker, Littlestown; Dylanie Castillo-Salazar, Biglerville; Amelia Gerringer, Bermudian Springs; Greta Haley, Bermudian Springs; Lily Johnson, Littlestown; Katie Lookingbill, Littlestown; Hailey Marslett, Kennard-Dale; Francesca Messina, York Suburban; Michalina Miller, Delone Catholic; Marcella Rolle, York Suburban; Autumn Slaybaugh, Biglerville; Leslie Torres, Bermudian Springs

CLASS 2A DOUBLES

First Team

Brielle Baughman/Gabby Erdman, Delone CatholicAmelia Gerringer/Molly Karom, Bermudian SpringsAbby Miller/Clare Hartinger, York SuburbanAshly Mulligan/Kat Kierkegaard, York CatholicCarina Roberts/Cydney Roberts, York CatholicOlivia Roth/Ella Knox, Delone CatholicAnnie Smith/Cassidy Conover, HanoverMackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward, Kennard-Dale

Second Team

LilyAnn Barker/Lily Johnson, LittlestownAna Cartwright/Makenzi Michael, York CatholicAnna Ekstrom/Corrine Sweigard, York SuburbanMarianna Hartman/Autumn Slaybaugh, BiglervilleMya Maloney/Megan Nawn, HanoverKali Hilfiger/Michalina Miller, Delone CatholicHailey Marslet/Leeah Jean Jacobs, Kennard-DaleHailey Serruto/Rhylinn Webb, Kennard-Dale

Honorable Mentions

Grace Buccheister/Sara Clouse, Biglerville; Emily Flynn/Mary Berman, Delone Catholic; Greta Haley/Leslie Torres, Bermudian Springs; Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff, Biglerville; Marcella Rolle/Francesca Messina, York Suburban