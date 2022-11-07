York-Adams League big picture: Tennis standouts end season in Hershey

New Oxford girls’ tennis saw its top singles player and a doubles tandem reach the PIAA state quarterfinals in Hershey on Friday, highlighting the final weekend of the sport’s season.

Sophomore Anya Rosenbach, the York-Adams League champion and District 3 runner-up this fall, advanced past Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief (6-1, 6-1) in the opening round early Friday. Her season ended in the top eight with a loss to Liberty’s Helena Lynn (6-3, 6-0).

The Colonials also sent Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko, both of whom competed in singles for New Oxford this season, to the 3A state tournament as a doubles team. The pair knocked off Central’s Halle Levinson and Ariella Mandell (7-5, 7-5) in the opening round but lost in quarterfinals to Radnor’s Leina Ciarrocchi and Mia Xie (6-4, 6-1).

Two doubles teams also represented the York-Adams League in the Class 2A bracket. York Catholic sisters Carina and Cydney Roberts, the district runners-up, fell in the Round of 16 to Wyoming Seminary’s Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez (6-3, 6-2). Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox, meanwhile, lost in the same round to Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb (6-0, 6-1), a pair that finished third in the state.

New Oxford reached the state quarterfinals as a team the weekend prior, also in Hershey, before losing for the first time all season against Spring-Ford. The Colonials expect to return all seven starters from a team that went 20-1, so perhaps even bigger things are ahead in 2023.

STATEWIDE STANDOUTS

The PIAA cross country state championships were also contested in Hershey over the weekend, with York Catholic’s girls finishing third in Class 1A and Dallastown’s girls finishing fourth in Class 3A. The Irish’s Madeline Murphy finished seventh in the 1A girls’ race, while Kailey Granger placed fifth in 3A to lead the Wildcats. Susquehannock’s Nicole Dauberman placed seventh among 2A girls to headline other local performances.

That makes three fall sports to conclude their seasons. Golf was first in the house, with Dallastown’s veteran team picking up a second-place Class 3A finish in State College on Oct. 19. Wildcats junior Lane Krosse also rallied for an individual T10 the day before. Delone Catholic placed fifth as a squad in Class 2A.

This week, meanwhile, marks the start of state tournaments in volleyball, field hockey and boys’ and girls’ soccer. Only two York-Adams volleyball teams remain among all those sports, and both will take the floor Tuesday night. Should they advance, the state quarterfinals will be on Saturday, with the semifinals on Nov. 15 and the finals on Nov. 19.

Irish hello: York Catholic had been longing for a district championship since 2015, and head coach Phil Autrey’s team finally cleared the final hurdle last Thursday, defeating Trinity in four sets to capture the hardware and punch a ticket to states. Now that they’ve made it this far, the Fighting Irish — ranked No. 2 statewide in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association — hope a long run is in store.

It starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, as York Catholic (21-2) hosts District 12 runner-up Parkway Center City (19-3).

Road trip: Central York was the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 4A tournament, and the Panthers won their first two matches to secure one of four available spots at states. But after a pair of losses dropped them to a fourth-place finish, they’ll need to secure some wins on the road if they want to extend their season past Tuesday.

Central York (16-3) will certainly have its hands full with District 1 champion Garnet Valley (22-1) in a 5 p.m. start Tuesday. The Jaguars are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the PVCA.

FRIDAY FRENZY

Five York-Adams League teams remain in the District 3 football playoffs, with two winning last week and three playing their first postseason game this Friday.

It was a historic weekend for York Suburban and Dover. The Trojans won their first playoff game since 1986 in a 41-6 rout over Donegal, while the Eagles prevailed against Garden Spot, 40-21, in their first district appearance since 2013. Both teams’ senior running backs led the charge — York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna ran for a school-record 382 yards and six touchdowns on just 13 carries, and Dover’s Gavin Mullins had 140 rushing yards, an 80-yard TD reception and a game-sealing interception.

Both of those teams, seeded seventh in their respective classes, will be on the road Friday. The Trojans (7-4) visit Class 4A No. 2-seed Manheim Central (9-1), while Dover (9-2) takes on reigning Class 5A district champion Exeter Township (10-0). Elsewhere in 5A, third-seeded New Oxford (8-2) hosts 11th-seed Northern York (7-4), which narrowly beat South Western last weekend.

The headliner, though, is the Class 6A rematch between York High and Central York. The teams clashed on Oct. 28, with Central winning 43-38 on the road to secure the York-Adams Division I title. Now the teams will meet on the Panthers’ home field in a district quarterfinal Friday night. The No. 7-seed Bearcats (6-3) will need even more offensive fireworks to keep up with No. 2-seed Central York (9-1), which won the previous matchup without starting quarterback Nasir Still.

The York matchup guarantees that at least one local team will advance to next weekend. But the Colonials, Trojans and Eagles aren’t ready to bow out just yet.