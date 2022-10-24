York-Adams League big picture: Colonials add doubles title, district tournaments begin

Just three days after New Oxford girls’ tennis captured the first PIAA District 3 championship in program history, the Colonials added a doubles title on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Allison Horick and Kae Balko, who were seeded third in the Class 3A bracket, found themselves down match point against the tournament’s top-seeded tandem, Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero. But the New Oxford team dug deep and pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory for the district crown.

It was the exclamation point on a banner week for the Colonials, who held off Manheim Township, 3-2, to win the team title on Wednesday. Anya Rosenbach also reached the finals of the singles bracket, which wrapped up the prior weekend. New Oxford’s other doubles team of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss reached the district quarterfinals, as did Dallastown’s Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Issett.

Also in Hershey, York Catholic sisters Carina and Cydney Roberts finished second in the Class 2A doubles bracket, punching a ticket to the state tournament even with Saturday’s 7-5, 6-3 loss to Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins and Victoria Waltz. The sisters defeated the district’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds before falling short against No. 1 in the final.

The PIAA state tournament begins with the first round of team play Tuesday; New Oxford will square off with Bethel Park in Hershey that afternoon. Everyone will be in Hershey for Friday’s quarterfinals, with the semifinals and championship on Saturday. The singles and doubles tournaments will be held in Hershey on Nov. 4 and 5.

DISTRICT DANCES

After a busy week of York-Adams League tournaments saw champions crowned in four sports Saturday, it’s a quick turnaround as teams prepare to put their seasons on the line.

Susquehannock field hockey, York Suburban boys’ soccer, Dallastown girls’ soccer and Central York girls’ volleyball will all have league titles by which to remember their 2022 seasons. But each of these teams, and several others across the league, have their sights set on playing into November, when district and state titles are handed to the best of the best.

With schedules staggered, district tournaments in soccer, volleyball and field hockey will span the next two weeks. The District 3 cross country championship is also set for this Saturday at Big Spring High School. Here’s an overview of local teams’ road ahead:

Boys’ soccer: No. 4-seed Northeastern needs two home wins to secure one of four state tournament spots in Class 4A; the Bobcats’ first test comes Tuesday against Harrisburg. No. 7 Central York visits No. 10 Dallastown in a division rivalry that night, while No. 15 Red Lion visits Hempfield.

In Class 3A, No. 4-seed Kennard-Dale also has a chance at two home matches, starting Monday against Lampeter-Strasburg. No. 10 York Suburban visits ELCO and No. 16 Susquehannock travels to play top-seeded Elizabethtown on Monday night.

Biglerville is the No. 2 seed in Class 2A and will open its postseason Saturday against either division foe Littlestown or Dayspring Christian, with those two matching up in Tuesday’s first round. Only two teams from District 3 will reach states in this class.

Class 1A also starts its tournament Monday, although No. 3-seed York Catholic will wait until Wednesday to host Mount Calvary Christian. Two teams advance to states.

Girls’ soccer: The Class 4A bracket features four local teams seeded outside the top seven. No. 9 South Western visits No. 8 Dallastown in a Tuesday rematch of Saturday’s Y-A final; the Wildcats will be seeking their fourth win over the Mustangs this season. No. 12-seed Central York will visit Central Dauphin and 13-seed Northeastern will battle Penn Manor in the opening round.

Both No. 9-seed West York and No. 16-seed York Suburban are on the road Monday to begin the Class 3A tournament.

Eastern York is the No. 8 seed in Class 2A and has a home match Tuesday against East Pennsboro. The winner visits No. 1 Trinity on Saturday.

In Class 1A, No. 3 Delone Catholic and No. 4 Fairfield both have home-field advantage in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, but will likely need to grab road wins Saturday to reach the district finals and earn state tournament berths.

Girls’ volleyball: York-Adams champion Central York is the No. 2 seed in Class 4A and hosts Governor Mifflin on Tuesday. League runner-up and No. 8-seed Dallastown will host Mechanicsburg while No. 11 South Western visits Wilson.

Defending Class 3A state champion Spring Grove is the district’s No. 7 seed and hosts Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday. No. 3-seed York Suburban has its eyes on one of three state tournament spots. West York hosts Susquehannock in a first-round 6-11 matchup.

York Catholic lost only once in the regular season and is the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, meriting a bye all the way into next week. No. 3-seed Delone Catholic hosts Lancaster Catholic on Thursday, while No. 5 Bermudian Springs visits Linville Hill Christian.

Field hockey: Having only three classifications means deeper tournament fields. Eighth-seeded Dallastown is the top local team in Class 3A; the Wildcats host Warwick on Wednesday, while No. 10-seed Red Lion and No. 12-seed Central York both battle on the road.

Undefeated Susquehannock is seeded No. 3 in Class 2A, and while the Warriors only need a top-six finish to reach states, they’ll be gunning for more hardware. Division II runner-up York Suburban is seeded all the way down in 15th, while Spring Grove is the No. 16 seed.

No local teams have first-round home games in Class 1A. If No. 9 Littlestown, No. 13 Kennard-Dale, No. 15 Bermudian Springs or No. 16 Biglerville make a run, it’ll take multiple road upsets.

DOWN THE STRETCH

We’ve somehow already reached the final weekend of the high school football regular season. There’s still plenty left to sort out before the calendar turns to November and selected teams enter single-elimination playoff brackets.

All eyes will be on Central York (8-1, 5-0) at York High (6-2, 5-0) as the Panthers visit the Bearcats on Friday night with the York-Adams Division I title at stake. Neither team has lost since Week 2, and both offenses are averaging north of 40 points per game.

Both teams are firmly in Class 6A playoff position, although seeds are still undetermined and the Panthers could finish at No. 1. Other York-Adams teams with little to worry about include New Oxford, South Western and Dover in Class 5A; Delone Catholic in 2A; and Fairfield in 1A.

York Suburban and Kennard-Dale are both inside the Class 4A bubble and should lock up spots with victories. Then there’s four teams — Dallastown in 6A, Spring Grove in 5A, Susquehannock in 4A and York Catholic in 2A — exactly one spot out of the playoff field, any of whom could sneak in with a win and some help.

Red Lion, Northeastern, West York, Eastern York, Littlestown, Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Hanover and York Tech will all finish their seasons this weekend barring a stunning turn of events.