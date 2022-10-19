New Oxford girls' tennis wins District 3 championship

The New Oxford girls' tennis team has continued its perfect season all the way through the District 3 Class 3A tournament, as the Colonials captured the district title with a 3-2 victory over Manheim Township on Wednesday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Head coach Travis Martin's team is now 19-0 this fall, but Wednesday's test was the toughest the Colonials have faced all season. After winning 84 of their first 85 individual matches and advancing past Cumberland Valley, 3-1, in the semifinals, the Blue Streaks put up a valiant fight.

New Oxford knew this had a chance to be a special season, as the core returned from a 2021 team that finished second in the York-Adams League and third in the district tournament. The team has delivered on its promise and then some.

Colonials ace Anya Rosenbach finished second in the District 3 Class 3A individual tournament over the weekend, earning a spot at states in the process. The district doubles tournament begins Friday.

New Oxford will open state play on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the quarterfinals set for Oct. 28 at the Hershey Racquet Club. Both the semifinals and finals will be played at the same venue one day later.