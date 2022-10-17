York-Adams League big picture: New Oxford girls' tennis keeps rolling

New Oxford girls’ tennis will play for the District 3 Class 3A team championship on Wednesday.

The unbeaten Colonials improved to 18-0 with a semifinal victory over Cumberland Valley on Monday morning at the Hershey Racquet Club. They will face either Manheim Township or Reading in Wednesday’s finale.

In 18 contests, New Oxford has now won 89 of 90 individual matches.

It’s been a busy weekend in local high school girls’ tennis, as the district singles tournament concluded Sunday and the doubles tournament takes place this weekend. New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach took second place in Class 3A, falling to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin in Sunday’s final. In Class 2A, York Catholic’s Carina Roberts took fourth place individually.

The Colonials have already clinched a top-three team finish in the district, punching their ticket to the PIAA Class 3A tournament. That begins Tuesday, Oct. 25.

TOURNAMENT TIME

The first fall sports season to reach the state finale is golf, where the individual state championships began Monday in State College. The individual tournament concludes Tuesday, with the team event set for Wednesday. More on that later this week.

In team sports, meanwhile, it’s time for league tournaments. The York-Adams League will crown its soccer, field hockey and volleyball champions all on Saturday. The eight-team tournament for field hockey begins Monday, with boys’ and girls’ soccer following suit Tuesday. Volleyball teams still have some regular-season business to take care of before the league tournament commences Friday.

Field hockey: Susquehannock capped an undefeated regular season with Friday’s win at York Suburban, and the Warriors will now seek to avenge their loss in the Y-A tournament final last year. Assuming both teams advance through Monday’s quarterfinals, a third meeting could be on tap in Thursday’s semifinals.

The quarterfinal matchups are as follows. Both semifinals, as well as Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. final, will take place at Central York.

Dallastown (10-6-2, 6-3-1 D-I) vs. New Oxford (8-5-3, 4-3-3 D-I), 5 p.m., Red Lion

Central York (7-10-1, 6-3-1 D-I) vs. Kennard-Dale (11-7, 8-4 D-II), 7 p.m., Red Lion

Biglerville (10-7-1, 8-1-1 D-III) vs. York Suburban (11-5-1, 10-2 D-II), 5 p.m., Hanover

Susquehannock (16-0, 12-0 D-II) vs. Littlestown (12-5, 8-2 D-III), 7 p.m., Hanover

Boys’ soccer: The tournament returns with quarterfinals Tuesday, semifinals Thursday and the final on Saturday; all contests will begin at 5:30 p.m. Northeastern topped Biglerville for the title last year, and both teams won their respective divisions in 2022. But they’re on the same side of the bracket, and plenty of other teams are capable of pulling an upset.

Northeastern (15-3, 11-1 D-I) vs. New Oxford (9-9, 8-4 D-II) at Dallastown

Biglerville (17-1, 12-0 D-III) vs. York Suburban (12-3-1, 9-2-1 D-II) at Hanover

Dallastown (10-5-1, 8-3 D-I) vs. York Catholic (13-2-2, 9-2-1 D-III) at Northeastern

Kennard-Dale (14-1-1, 11-0-1 D-II) vs. Central York (10-6-1, 8-3-1 D-I) at York Catholic

Girls’ soccer: A year after Central York took down Eastern York for the title, both teams return to the bracket as third-place division finishers. With no division winners running the table, this tournament appears wide open. All matches are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., following boys’ contests on shared fields Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dallastown (14-3-1, 10-1-1 D-I) vs. Eastern York (7-9, 7-5 D-II) at Northeastern

Fairfield (11-1-1, 10-1-1 D-III) vs. West York (11-5-1, 8-3-1 D-II) at York Catholic

South Western (14-2-1, 10-2 D-I) vs. Delone Catholic (12-2-1, 10-1-1 D-III) at Hanover

Northeastern (13-4-1, 10-1-1 D-II) vs. Central York (12-7, 9-3 D-I) at Dallastown

DOWN THE STRETCH

Girls’ volleyball: It’s a jam-packed week on the court as well. While the league tournament doesn’t start until Friday, all three rounds will be condensed into a two-day period. And several squads still have multiple division games early this week to determine who makes the field.

Central York (9-1, 9-1 Division I) leads Dallastown by a game with the teams matching up Thursday. But the Panthers also face Spring Grove on Tuesday, while Dallastown battles Red Lion. Spring Grove has all but secured third place in the division.

There’s also a highly anticipated matchup in Division II between York Suburban (12-2, 10-0) and West York (13-4, 10-1) on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will have home-court advantage this time after losing at the Trojans in five sets on Sept. 22. Susquehannock sits in third place.

Division III leaders York Catholic (16-1, 10-1) and Delone Catholic (14-3, 10-1) have already split their regular-season series.

Football: There’s no district tournament to prepare for, but every late-season game has an impact on playoff power rankings. For instance, Dover’s win over Dallastown last week pushed the Eagles from 10th to eighth in the District 3 Class 5A rankings, while the Wildcats fell from ninth to 14th in Class 6A,

Central York and York High remained unbeaten in Division I, and if the Bearcats can hold off South Western, the teams’ Week 10 matchup will decide the division. New Oxford and Delone Catholic improved to 5-0 in Divisions II and III, respectively, with wins Friday night.