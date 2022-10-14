High school roundup: New Oxford girls' tennis stays perfect with district tournament win

Staff Report

New Oxford girls' tennis continued its undefeated season with another 5-0 win in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

At Hershey Racquet Club, the Colonials (17-0) dispatched Hempfield by winning all five matches. New Oxford has only dropped one individual match all season.

Head coach Travis Martin's team swept singles play with Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko all picking up straight-set victories.

With the win, New Oxford now advances to the semifinals on Monday and will face Cumberland Valley back at the Hershey Racquet Club with an 11 a.m. start time.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES

Manheim Township 3, Dallastown 2: At Hershey Racquet Club, the Wildcats (12-3) fell short in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament, ending their postseason. Dallastown received straight-set doubles victories from Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett winning the No. 1 match, while teammates Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson captured the No. 2 match. But Manheim Township prevailed in all three singles matches.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Bulldogs (13-4, 10-1 Division II) won the divisional road match by the scores of 25-10, 25-9, 25-7. Leah Bazzle led the visitors with 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Teammate Faith Walker had 10 kills. With the loss, Eastern York falls to 7-7 and 4-6.

Spring Grove 3, South Western 0: At Hanover, Alayna Zeigler notched 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Rockets (11-4, 7-3 Division I) to the 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 divisional victory. Teammate McKenzie Boyer had 14 kills and eight digs. South Western fell to 9-5 (5-5).

Susquehannock 3, Northeastern 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (9-4, 6-4 Division II) won the home match by the scores of 25-8, 25-10, 25-15. Emily Wright led Susquehannock with 10 kills, 12 digs and five aces. Teammate Sydney Wilson had six kills. Northeastern falls to 4-11 (2-9).

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, Adeline Phillips finished with 16 kills and nine digs, leading the Irish (16-1, 10-1 Division III) to the 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 road victory. Teammate Avery Heist had nine kills, six digs and five blocks. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 7-6 (6-4).

Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Meredith Keefer's 16 kills, seven aces and eight digs led the Squirettes (14-3, 10-1 Division III) to the 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 divisional victory. Teammate Emma Anderson had 15 digs and four aces. Littlestown fell to 6-8 (4-6).

Red Lion 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Lions (8-7 overall) won the non-divisional match by the scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. With the loss, York Tech falls to 5-11.

Hanover 3, Fairfield 1

York Suburban 3, Dover 0

Dallastown 3, New Oxford 0

Christian School of York 3, West Shore Academy 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 7, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Eagles (10-7-1 overall) kept the home team off the scoreboard and went on to easily capture the non-divisional victory over the Golden Knights (6-10-1).

Delone Catholic 2, York Tech 0: At McSherrystown, Kaitlyn Baumgardner led the Squirettes (7-8 overall) to the non-league victory by finding the back of the net twice. With the loss, York Tech falls to 2-13.

Dallastown 2, New Oxford 2

Kennard-Dale 3, Northeastern 0

Littlestown 3, Camp Hill 2

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 6, Fairfield 2: At Fairfield, Christian Ludwig scored twice to power the Irish (13-2-2, 9-2-1 Division III) to the road victory. Teammate Johnny Kelchaw chipped in with a goal and an assist. Fairfield fell to 2-12 (1-11).

Susquehannock 5, Eastern York 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (7-9, 7-5 Division II) received one goal and one assist from Chase Robert to lead the offense, while Abass Ndiaye and Carlos Dilts each picked up two assists apiece. Eastern York dropped to 4-13 (2-9).

Northeastern 4, Spring Grove 0

Biglerville 9, Delone Catholic 2

Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Dover 3, West York 3

Fairfield 1, York Catholic 1

Bermudian Springs 15, Hanover 0

Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 0

South Western 2, Red Lion 0

Eastern York 4, Susquehannock 0