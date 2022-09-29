Undefeated New Oxford girls' tennis clinches Division I title

New Oxford has become the premier girls' tennis program in the York-Adams League, and coming off the first state appearance in school history, the Colonials have been dominant this season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team clinched the outright Division I title with a 5-0 home victory over Central York. The win improved New Oxford to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the division this season.

The Colonials' Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss beat Central York’s Paitlyn Asper and Priya Prablu in the No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 2 match, Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner defeated Cammble Sterner and Meilynn Poletti, 6-1, 6-0.

In singles matches, New Oxford’s No. 1 player, Anya Rosenbach, defeated Rachel Haupt 6-0, 6-1. Allison Horick won the No. 2 match against Alem Tesfaye 6-0, 6-0. And the Colonials' Kaelyn Balko outlasted Eliana Fetters 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 3 match.

Travis Martin, in his 18th season as New Oxford's head coach, said he believes this achievement is only a small stepping stone for the season.

“We have better inspirations — winning districts and hopefully making districts," Martin said. "We knew, returning everybody, this would be a great year. We are still building and have good team unity. We are excited by the results, but we also know where we want to be at the end of the season."

A loss to Dallastown in last year’s championship stopped the Colonials from claiming the division title. New Oxford also finished 3rd in districts in 2021, losing to No. 1-ranked Conestoga, 5-0. This time around, the team was more motivated to get the job done. The Colonials have dominated from the start, only lost one individual match the whole year.

Martin said the Colonials can get back to states if they can stay healthy.

“We’ve had a lot of great competition," he said. "Last year was an incredible experience. The girls are determined and focused. They are peaking at the right time."

Horick said the York-Adams League winners are happy with how everything has turned out so far.

“We are going try and do our best in districts," Horick said. "Hopefully, we can win the whole thing. That’s plenty of motivation for us."

New Oxford, the top-ranked team in PIAA District 3, will face Hershey, the No. 3-ranked team in the district, on Monday at home to close the regular season.

Central York, led by first-year head coach Robin Treider, played its final match of the season Wednesday. The Panthers finished 5-7 overall and 5-4 in York-Adams League Division I. Moving on to the offseason, Treider said she was enthused by the season's result and is ready for a better offseason program.

“I was proud of how we played today, and we have constructed some good patterns in their games and they came out and showed that,” Treider said. “We missed some practices because of rain and some other things. We’ll have a longer preseason, we will aim for five-hour days and get more of our challenges in. Compel everyone to get stronger and better.”