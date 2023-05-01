York-Adams League coaches select 2022-23 swimming and diving all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its swimming and diving all-stars for the 2022-23 season.

Unlike in most team sports, in which coaches' votes determine all-star selections, these athletes were picked for their times and scores. Each swimmer could only be nominated in a maximum of four events — the most one can compete in during a meet — while divers' top three scores from competitions throughout the season were averaged to determine all-star nods. Times were required to be automatically recorded, and results from any league or postseason meet could be submitted.

Weekend roundup:Local athletes shine at annual Ray Geesey Invitational

Boys' tennis:Koons, Schmitz capture York-Adams League singles titles

Because of the four-event threshold, some swimmers are all-stars in three individual events and one relay, while others split their selections 2-2 or 3-1 in the other direction. Individual all-stars with top times in multiple events include Susquehannock's Jacob Wade and Central York's Christian Henry on the boys' side, as well as Dallastown's Julia Havice and Central's Jayla Eckert for the girls.

Wade, Havice, York Suburban's Chloe Moore and West York diver Taelyn Thomas all earned state medals this year to cap off strong seasons. Wade, a senior, placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 free, as well as fifth and seventh with the 200 and 400 free relays, respectively, at the PIAA Class 2A meet. Havice finished eighth in the 3A girls' 50 free; Moore placed seventh in the 2A girls' 50 free; and Thomas followed her District 3 Class 2A diving title with a sixth-place showing at states.

Each of the league's division champions is well represented in these all-star selections. The boys' teams from Dallastown and Susquehannock went undefeated in their respective divisions, while girls' D-I co-champs South Western and Central York and D-II winner York Suburban all had several standouts of their own. And with plenty of underclassmen among the honorees, the league's future in the pool is bright.

York-Adams League 2022-23 swimming all-stars

INDIVIDUAL BOYS

50 freestyle

Jacob Wade, senior, Susquehannock, 20.89

Owen Cromer, sophomore, South Western, 21.46

Nick Johns, senior, Susquehannock, 21.64

100 freestyle

Noah Krebs, senior, Dallastown, 47.36

Owen Cromer, sophomore, South Western, 47.41

Nick Johns, senior, Susquehannock, 49.01

200 freestyle

Nickolas Snyder, freshman, Central York, 1:48.75

Kaidan Helmeczi, sophomore, Northeastern, 1:49.27

Jackson Hollinger, junior, Susquehannock, 1:50.61

500 freestyle

Kaidan Helmeczi, sophmore, Northeastern, 4:58.49

Jackson Hollinger, junior, Susquehannock, 4:59.22

Carter Hendershot, sophomore, Central York, 5:02.93

100 backstroke

Lawson Neutzel, senior, Dallastown, 53.38

Sean Filipovits, sophomore, South Western, 53.43

Arijah Anderson, freshman, Dallastown, 55.75

100 breaststroke

Christian Henry, sophomore, Central York, 58.51

Cooper Stiles, senior, Dallastown, 58.96

Tyler Wright, junior, Susquehannock, 1:01.51

100 butterfly

Jacob Wade, senior, Susquehannock, 51.81

Sean Filipovits, sophomore, South Western, 52.81

Tyler Wright, junior, Susquehannock, 53.54

200 individual medley

Christian Henry, sophomore, Central York, 1:55.33

Ben Pacifico, senior, West York, 2:03.18

Arijah Anderson, freshman, Dallastown, 2:03.36

Diving

Sean Henning, freshman, Spring Grove, 237.73

INDIVIDUAL GIRLS

50 freestyle

Julia Havice, sophomore, Dallastown, 23.70

Chloe Moore, sophomore, York Suburban, 24.18

Leah Leonard, senior, South Western, 24.57

100 freestyle

Julia Havice, sophomore, Dallastown, 51.64

Leah Leonard, senior, South Western, 55.15

Elise Leonard, sophomore, South Western, 56.32

200 freestyle

Lydia Williams, sophomore, Dallastown, 1:57.09

Madalynn Buss, junior, Central York, 1:57.83

Chloe Chevaux, sophomore, York Suburban, 2:00.56

500 freestyle

Madalynn Buss, junior, Central York, 5:16.08

Isabella Wilkinson, sophomore, Dallastown, 5:19.06

Chloe Chevaux, sophomore, York Suburban, 5:20.29

100 backstroke

Ashley Rauhauser, senior, Spring Grove, 58.60

Hanna Aggen, freshman, Red Lion, 58.68

Chloe Moore, sophomore, York Suburban, 59.04

100 breaststroke

Juliana Tate, junior, Central York, 1:06.38

Chloe Albrecht, sophomore, South Western, 1:11.07

Valerie Clabaugh, junior, New Oxford, 1:12.37

100 butterfly

Jayla Eckert, freshman, Central York, 58.90

Kate Kalmanowicz, junior, Susquehannock, 1:00.41

Riley Sauder, sophomore, Central York, 1:02.80

200 individual medley

Jayla Eckert, freshman, Central York, 2:08.85

Juliana Tate, junior, Central York, 2:11.48

Ashley Rauhauser, senior, Spring Grove, 2:11.50

Diving

Taelyn Thomas, junior, West York, 365.96

McKenna Porter, senior, Susquehannock, 353.78

Taylor Tuohy, junior, Dover, 343.98

RELAY TEAMS

Boys' 200 freestyle relay

Susquehannock, 1:28.28 (Jacob Wade, Ronald Pugaczewski, Tyler Wright, Nick Johns)

Dallastown, 1:28.28 (Ethan Spangler, Noah Krebs, Cooper Stiles, Lawson Neutzel)

South Western, 1:30.57 (Spencer Wineholt, Sean Filipovits, William Fenwick, Owen Cromer)

Boys' 400 freestyle relay

Dallastown, 3:15.23 (Noah Krebs, Arijah Anderson, Lawson Neutzel, Cooper Stiles)

Susquehannock, 3:16.83 (Nick Johns, Tyler Burgess, Tyler Wright, Jacob Wade)

South Western, 3:21.14 (Spencer Wineholt, Sean Filipovits, Achilles Light, Owen Cromer)

Boys' 200 medley relay

Dallastown, 1:37.17 (Lawson Neutzel, Cooper Stiles, Nick Rivera, Noah Krebs)

Central York, 1:41.43 (Carter R. Hendershot, Christian Henry, Evan Dame, Nick Snyder)

Dover, 1:43.61 (Mason Hockenberry, Ethan Downey, John Bubb, Brogan Myers)

Girls' 200 free relay

Dallastown, 1:40.04 (Julia Havice, Lauren Oswandel, Lydia Williams, Bella Wilkinson)

York Suburban, 1:41.26 (Sarah Koller, Brynn Neidigh, Lauren Abel, Chloe Moore)

South Western, 1:42.41 (Leah Leonard, Sarah Ballou, Julia Yates, Elise Leonard)

Girls' 400 free relay

Central York, 3:35.17 (Jayla Eckert, Ana Tate, Riley Sauder, Maddie Buss)

Dallastown, 3:37.97 (Lydia Williams, Lauren Oswandel, Bella Wilkinson, Julia Havice)

York Suburban, 3:40.10 (Chloe Chevaux, Lauren Abel, Brynn Neidigh, Chloe Moore)

Girls' 200 medley relay

Central York, 1:50.52 (Jayla Eckert, Ana Tate, Riley Sauder, Maddie Buss)

South Western, 1:52.81 (Leah Leonard, Chloe Albrecht, Sarah Ballou, Elise Leonard)

Spring Grove, 1:57.91 (Ashley Rauhauser, Caitlyn Martin, Madison Bortner, Sarah Czapp)