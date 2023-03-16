Local roundup: Susquehannock boys finish 9th at PIAA Class 2A swim championships

Staff Report

The Susquehannock boys' swim team capped off a strong season with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A championships Thursday. The Warriors recorded four podium finishes over two days at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

Just like in the first day of state competition Wednesday, Susquehannock received a podium finish from senior Jacob Wade as well as a freestyle relay team. Wade captured fifth place in the boys' 100 free with a time of 45.94 seconds, adding to his fourth-place showing in Wednesday's 50 free. The Warriors' 400 free relay team of Wade, Nick Johns, Tyler Burgess and Tyler Wright also claimed seventh place in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:16.83.

Susquehannock also saw Jackson Hollinger take 14th place in the 500 free, Johns secure 20th place in the 100 free and while Wright take 22nd place in the 100 breast on Thursday. The Warriors recorded 91 points in the team competition for their ninth-place finish.

York Suburban's girls, meanwhile, came away with a 14th-place finish and 51 points after a podium finish in the 400 free relay Thursday. The team of Chloe Chevaux, Lauen Abel, Brynn Neidigh and Chloe Moore reached the finals and placed eighth with a time of 3:40.99. Chevaux, a sophomore who placed seventh in Wednesday's 200 free, added a 12th-place finish in the 500 free Thursday. Moore, meanwhile, captured 15th place in the 100 back.

Susquehannock's 400 free relay team (Sarah Weichseldorfer, Lauren Kalmanowicz, Nicole Dauberman and Kate Kalmanowicz) took 24th in the preliminaries, while Bermudian Springs' Kate Elliott took 32nd place in the 100 breast prelims. West York took 44th place in the girls' team competition thanks to Taelyn Thomas' sixth-place finish in Wednesday's diving meet, while Susquehannock's girls came in 50th.

Among other results, York Catholic's Daniel Giesselbach took 28th place in the 100 breast, while York Suburban's Gehret Gentzyel competited in the boys' diving championships as a freshman.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Cedar Cliff 1: At Red Lion, the Lions received singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and Parker Keiser to help them secure the non-league victory. Teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. With the win, Red Lion improves to 2-0 overall.

West York 3, Muhlenberg 2: At West York, the Bulldogs captured all three singles matches to secure the non-league victory. Ryan Steele, Kevin Vue and Randelle Agravante all picked up singles victories for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Red Land 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Eagles (0-1) dropped all five matches in straight sets to the visiting Patriots in their season opener.

Cumberland Valley 5, Central York 0: At Central York, the Panthers (0-1) dropped all five matches in straight sets to the visiting Eagles.

Littlestown 4, Harrisburg Academy 1

Biglerville 5, Northern York 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans drop doubleheader vs. Misericordia: At York College, the Spartans fell by scores of 4-0 and 5-1 in their first home contests of the season. Emma Keller (Central York) led the Spartans at the plate by going 3 for 7 between both games, including one double. Relief pitchers Gretchen Barstad threw three shutout innings in the first game, while teammate Amanda Criss threw three shutout innings in the second game. With the losses, York College falls to 4-6.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 8, Lancaster Bible College 1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 9, Lancaster Bible College 0