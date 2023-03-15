Local roundup: Wade, Warriors earn podium finishes to start PIAA swim meet

Staff Report

Susquehannock senior Jacob Wade found the podium twice on the opening night of the PIAA Class 2A swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University, once on his own and once with his team.

Wade captured a fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.95 seconds; he earned a silver medal in the event last year. He also joined Ronald Pugaczewski, Tyler Wright and Nick Johns on the Warriors' 200 free relay team, which took fifth place with a time of 1:28.39.

Johns also took 10th place in the 50 free consolation final. York Catholic's Daniel Giesselbach took 16th place in the 200 IM to round out the top boys' finishers on the first day of states.

In girls' diving, Taelyn Thomas of West York took sixth place with a score of 212.05 to lead York-Adams competitors.

Chloe Moore of York Suburban reached the finals in the 50 free and finished seventh with a time of 24.18. Moore and teammates Sarah Koller, Brynn Neidigh and Lauren Abel also took 12th place in the 200 free relay event.

York Catholic's Sarah Giesselbach took 14th in the 200 free, while Bermudian Springs' Kate Elliott finished in 16th place in the 200 IM.

Class 2A swimming and diving action concludes Thursday, with two days of Class 3A competition beginning Friday.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Delone Catholic 37: At Cedar Crest, the Squirettes trailed 29-16 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal matchup. Reece Meckley led Delone Catholic (25-4) with 10 points, while Brielle Baughman knocked in eight. The Vikettes (26-3) held Delone to zero points for eight minutes between the second and third quarters, going on a 15-0 run in the process.

Mountain View 41, Christian School of York 26: The Defenders (22-6) saw their season come to an end in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Susquehannock 1: At Red Lion, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win the No. 1 doubles match for Red Lion (1-0), while Liam Lynch and Keenan Lynch combined to win the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. For the Warriors (0-1), Dominic Dion won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 10, Elizabethtown 9: At Elizabethtown, Brendan Martin's one-out RBI single in the top of the 10th scored Jacob Deimling from third to give the Spartans the lead for good. Martin went 3 for 5 in the game, including two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Robby Elzinga went 2 for 3 with a triple, three walks and three runs scored, while relief pitcher Ethan Kennedy threw the final 2.2 innings, struck out four and allowed no runs to pick up the win.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Gettysburg 19, York College 9: At Gettysburg, Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic) scored her second goal of the match at the 3:57 mark of the third period cut the No. 10 ranked Spartans deficit to 10-7, but the visitors were unable to come any closer and dropped the non-conference matchup to the No. 9-ranked Bullets. Zoe Kluegel scored four goals for York College (2-2), while Kiersten Blanchard and Logan Ward each scored once and added an assist.