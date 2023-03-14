Wade, Havice among local medal hopefuls at PIAA swimming championships

Nineteen swimming and diving standouts will represent York-Adams League schools at the PIAA championships this week, as will eight relay teams from four different programs.

The four-day event, held at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, will feature two days of Class 2A action Wednesday and Thursday followed by two more days of Class 3A competition Friday and Saturday. Each day will feature preliminary swimming rounds in the morning, diving in the early afternoon and swimming finals in the late afternoon and evening.

Perhaps the most accomplished local swimmer at the event is Susquehannock senior Jacob Wade, who has won PIAA silver medals in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle but is still seeking that elusive gold. Wade won the District 3 title in the 100 free, and his seed time of 46.13 seconds is the second-best at states. His 20.94 in the 50 free, meanwhile, is the third-best seed time.

On the girls’ side, Dallastown junior Julia Havice is also a potential finals contender after a season filled with school records. She finished ninth at states in the 50 free and 23rd in the 100 free last year and enters this meet with seed times of 23.89 and and 51.64 seconds in those events. Havice was the only York-Adams League athlete to win District 3 Class 3A gold, doing so in the 50 free.

One of these two speedsters will be in action each of the four days — Wade will compete in the 50 free Wednesday and 100 free Thursday, with Havice taking part in those same events in Class 3A Friday and Saturday.

Multiple local divers are also potential state medal threats after strong performances at districts. West York's Taelyn Thomas and Dover's Taylor Tuohy claimed District 3 girls' crowns in Class 2A and 3A, respectively, with Susquehannock's McKenna Porter and Spring Grove's Cora Keener claimed silver in those meets.

Here’s a full look at the local representatives.

CLASS 2A

Boys’ swimming: Wade isn’t the only Susquehannock standout in multiple events this week. Fellow senior Nick Johns will be competing against his teammate in both the 50 and 100 free; junior Jackson Hollinger will race in Wednesday’s 200 free and Thursday’s 500 free; and junior Tyler Wright is on the list for Wednesday’s 100 fly and Thursday’s 100 breast. The Warriors will also race in the 200 medley relay Wednesday and 400 free relay Thursday.

York Catholic senior Daniel Giesselbach and West York junior Ben Pacifico both qualified for Wednesday’s 200 IM, with Giesselbach also slated to compete in Thursday’s 100 breast. Giesselbach and his sister Sarah, a sophomore, both qualified for states despite limited opportunities to post qualifying times due to York Catholic not having a team.

Girls’ swimming: York Catholic’s Sarah Giesselbach and York Suburban sophomore Chloe Chevaux are both slated to race in the 200 free Wednesday, and both are also competing Thursday (Giesselbach in the 100 free, Chevaux in the 500 free). Another Suburban sophomore, Chloe Moore, is in Wednesday’s 50 free and Thursday’s 100 free. And the Trojans will compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Bermudian Springs senior Kate Elliott will race in the 200 IM Wednesday and 100 breast Thursday.

Diving: Thomas — the younger sister of NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity and college track standout Tesia — will look to contend for a state medal after winning her second straight district gold last month. Porter, who finished second to Thomas at both the county and district meet, also hopes her best will stack up against a statewide field. Those two will compete Wednesday, while York Suburban freshman Gehret Gentzyel is set to take the board Thursday.

CLASS 3A

Boys’ swimming: Dallastown’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams will race Friday and Saturday, respectively. Only two York-Adams standouts qualified individually — South Western sophomore Owen Cromer will be part of Friday’s 50 free and Saturday’s 100 free, while Central York junior Christian Henry is in the field for Friday’s 200 IM.

Girls’ swimming: Havice is one of three YAIAA girls competing individually, and she’s a potential medal contender in both the 50 and 100 free. South Western senior Leah Leonard will also race in the 50 free Friday, while the 100 is set for Saturday. Central York senior Ana Tate is in the 100 breast Saturday, with the 400 free relay teams from Dallastown and Central York rounding out the local representatives.

Diving: Tuohy, whose district championship came at home, and Keener will be among the 24 girls vying for state medals on Friday. No local boys’ divers advanced to compete Saturday.