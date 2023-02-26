Dover's Tuohy wins district diving championship at home

Dover's Taylor Tuohy claimed the District 3 Class 3A girls' diving championship Saturday, and she had a home crowd to cheer her on.

The junior tallied 219.10 points across six dives and cruised to victory at Dover High School, which was hosting the event for the first time. Her fellow York-Adams League competitor, Spring Grove's Cora Keener, took second place with 191.25 points.

Tuohy's victory completed a district sweep for York-Adams League girls' divers, as West York's Taelyn Thomas repeated as District 3 Class 2A champion on Wednesday. The league also had the runner-up at both meets, with Susquehannock's McKenna Porter finishing second to Thomas.

Wilson's Maddie Wilczynski took bronze with 187 points, while Red Land's Corrine Armes was right behind with 184.05. South Western's Anna Carrick (154.55) finished eighth of 14 divers.

Northern York's Zach Lloyd captured the boys' title Saturday, with his 251.25 points just 4.95 clear of Governor Mifflin's Alex Wodehouse. Lower Dauphin's Alex McGlaughlin (210.55) grabbed bronze.

The state swimming and diving meet is scheduled for March 15-18 at Bucknell University. The Class 3A girls' diving championships will be held March 17, with the boys to follow on March 18.

