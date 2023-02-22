Local roundup: West York's Taelyn Thomas repeats as district diving champion

Staff Report

West York junior Taelyn Thomas captured her second straight District 3 Class 2A diving championship Wednesday night, taking home the gold medal in the girls' competition at Big Spring High School.

The junior posted a score of 208.20 at the meet to win the title. Susquehannock's McKenna Porter took the silver for the second year in a row with a score of 194.90. Porter won the district title as a sophomore in 2021 before Thomas captured the next two. Fellow York-Adams League diver Brynn Neigigh (York Suburban) took fourth place with a score of 162.90.

Gehret Gentzyel, a freshman from York Suburban, captured bronze in the boys' championships with a score of 112.10.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 1A quarterfinals

Christian School of York 37, Harrisburg Christian 31: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw in the final seconds and finished with 17 to lead the No. 2-seed Defenders to the victory over the rival Knights. Teammate Rylie Bell knocked in 11 points. With the win, Christian School of York (21-4) moves on to the semifinals and will host Mount Calvary Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.