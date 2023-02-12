Dallastown, Central York swimmers have memorable meet at York-Adams championships

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — It’s a bit of a dichotomy with regards to high school swimming in the York-Adams League between the regular and playoff seasons.

During the regular season, individual swimmers and their relay teams prepare and set focus on earning qualifying times for the postseason. But when it gets to the postseason, starting with the York-Adams League meet this weekend at Central York High School, the attention almost always turns to making memories.

It certainly was a memorable event for the Dallastown boys' relay teams. The Wildcats won all three relays — the 200 medley and 200 free Friday before taking the 400 free in the final event Saturday — while senior Lawson Neutzel claimed a third gold for himself after capturing the 100 back.

The boys' 400 free relay was perhaps the most eagerly anticipated clash of the meet, as three teams — Susquehannock, Central York and Dallastown — were within a few seconds of each other in seeding times. The Warriors jumped out to the lead until the Wildcats overtook the Susky boys behind the strong leg of senior Cooper Stile.

The set the stage for the anchors — Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade, Central York’s Christian Henry and Dallastown’s Noah Krebs — to try to carry their teams to victory. While Wade, who captured the 200 free and 100 fly Friday, swam a blistering 46.14, it wasn’t quick enough to catch Krebs, who swam an impressive 46.79 leg to help the Wildcats earn the victory.

“I was very nervous,” Krebs said. “It was very close, but I just gave it my all. I didn’t want (Wade or Henry) to catch me, so I went out and swam really fast.”

Indeed he did. In a bit of an anomaly that even shocked the Dallastown coaching staff, Krebs cut his time from the 100 free, which he placed second Friday with a time of 48.28, by nearly 1.5 seconds.

“You never really see that happen with the relays,” one of the Dallastown assistant coaches remarked.

Krebs was part of a group of five Dallastown boys to capture multiple gold medals. In addition to Neutzel and Krebs, the trio of Ethan Spangler, Nick Rivera and Cooper Stiles all won first-place medals in the relays. Spangler and Stiles joined Krebs and Neutzel on the 200 and 400 free relay teams, while Rivera was a part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay squads.

“All of the guys did everything they could and we just worked together as a team,” Krebs said. “And we got the win.”

The outcome was very much in question as Krebs entered the pool. With both Wade and Henry, who won the 200 IM and 100 breast, on his tail, the Wildcat senior swam his fastest time of the season to date.

Krebs is hoping the Dallastown relay teams can cut even more time at the District 3 Class 3A event in a couple of weeks. When he was a junior, the 400 free relay qualified for the PIAA meet but failed to capture a top-eight finish.

“That would be crazy if we could get a medal at states,” said Krebs, who swam a 49 at the state meet last year.

While Henry just missed out on capturing three gold medals, the Central York standout certainly didn’t end the meet with any level of disappointment. The junior broke the school record in the 100 breast with a time of 58.51, which prompted a big fist pump from Henry in the pool after he saw his time.

“Going into it, my best time was 59.2,” said Henry, who out-touched Stile by just over a second. “So, I knew I just had to drop my time just a little bit. I just had to get pumped up.”

It didn’t hurt that Wade, his teammate at the York YMCA, was on the deck rooting on his buddy.

“Jacob is one of my best friends,” Henry said. “He’s definitely helped me. I had my best times in all of my events.”

Wade had a great weekend as well, as the Niagara University recruit nearly walked out of his final league meet with four gold medals. Both the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams were edged out by the Wildcats.

Girls: Despite feeling a bit under the weather, Dallastown junior Julia Havice still went out and won a trio of gold medals, taking the 50 and 100 free events while also leading the school’s 200 free relay team to a victory. Teammate Lydia Williams also won a pair of gold medals as she won the 200 free and was a part of the 200 free relay.

It was a banner two days for the Central York 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. The Panthers finished first in both events, with the trio of Ana Tate, Jayla Eckert and Maddie Buss all adding a third gold in their individual events. Tate took first in the 100 breast, Eckert brought home gold in the 200 IM and Buss won the 500 free.

The Central girls nearly ended Saturday with a pool and meet record in the 400 free relay. Their winning time of 3:36.51 was just 0.26 seconds off the top time set at the league meet back in 2019.

GIRLS' EVENT TOP FINISHERS

200 medley relay: Central York (Eckert, Tate, Sauder, Buss), 1:50.52; South Western, 1:53.22; Spring Grove, 1:57.91

200 free: Lydia Williams (Dallastown), 1:57.09; Buss (Central York), 1:57.83; Chevaux (York Suburban), 2:01.45

200 IM: Jayla Eckert (Central York), 2:08.85; Rauhauser (Spring Grove), 2:11.50; Tate (Central York), 2:11.57

50 free: Julia Havice (Dallastown), 23.90; Moore (York Suburban), 24.92; Sauder (Central York), 25.43

100 fly: Jayla Eckert (Central York), 58.90; Kalmonwicz (Susquehannock), 1:00.46; Miller (West York), 1:01.92

200 free relay: Dallastown (Havice, Oswandel, Williams, Wilkinson), 1:40.35; York Suburban, 1:43.16; South Western, 1:44.21

100 free: Julia Havice (Dallastown), 52.35; Leonard (South Western), 55.15; Czapp (Spring Grove), 57.30

500 free: Maddie Buss (Central York), 5:17.67; Wilkinson (Dallastown), 5:19.06; Chevaux (York Suburban), 5:27.86

100 back: Ashley Rauhauser (Spring Grove), 58.60; Aggen (Red Lion), 58.83; Moore (York Suburban); 59.78

100 breast: Ana Tate (Central York), 1:07.06; Albrecht (South Western), 1:11.07; Thomas (Dover), 1:12.54

400 free relay: Central York (Eckert, Tate, Sauder, Buss), 3:36.51; Dallastown, 3:37.97; York Suburban, 3:44.50

BOYS' EVENT TOP FINISHERS

200 medley relay: Dallastown (Neutzel, Grega, Rivera, Anderson), 1:41.62; Susquehannock, 1:42.08; Central York, 1:42.15

200 free: Jacob Wade (Susquehannock), 1:45.88; Snyder (Central York), 1:49.07; Helmeczi (Northeastern), 1:49.27

200 IM: Christian Henry (Central York), 1:55.33; Pacifico (West York), 2:03.18; Anderson (Dallastown), 2:03.26

50 free: Owen Cromer (South Western), 21.76; Krebs (Dallastown), 21.88; Johns (Susquehannock), 22.02

100 fly: Jacob Wade (Susquehannock), 51.81; Filipovits (South Western), 53.26; Wright (Susquehannock), 53.57

200 free relay: Dallastown (Spangler, Rivera, Stiles, Krebs), 1:30.78; South Western, 1:31.15; Northeastern, 1:33.47

100 free: Owen Cromer (South Western), 48.09; Krebs (Dallastown), 48.28; Johns (Susquehannock), 49.26

500 free: Kaidan Helmeczi (Northeastern), 5:01.50; Hendershot (Central York), 5:02.93; Hollinger (Susquehannock), 5:06.02

100 back: Lawson Neutzel (Dallastown), 53.38; Filipovits (South Western), 53.63; Anderson (Dallastown), 55.88

100 breast: Christian Henry (Central York), 58.51; Stiles (Dallastown), 59.56; Snyder (Central York), 1:02.44

400 free relay: Dallastown (Spangler, Neutzel, Stiles, Krebs), 3:16.28; Susquehannock, 3:17.30; Central York, 3:21.67

TOP PERFORMERS (Multiple first-place finishes)

Girls

Julia Havice (Dallastown): 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay

Ana Tate (Central York): 200 medley relay, 100 breast, 400 free relay

Jayla Eckert (Central York): 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 400 free relay

Maddie Buss (Central York): 200 medley relay, 500 free, 400 free relay

Lydia Williams (Dallastown): 200 free, 200 free relay

Boys