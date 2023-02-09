Local roundup: Taelyn Thomas repeats as York-Adams girls' diving champion

Staff Report

West York junior Taelyn Thomas repeated as the York-Adams League girls' diving champion Thursday night, topping a 10-competitor field at Central York High School.

Thomas, who is also the reigning District 3 Class 2A girls' diving champion, tallied a score of 370.50 to hold off stiff challenges from Dover's Taylor Tuohy (345.85) and Susquehannock's McKenna Porter (343.75).

Spring Grove's Cora Keener took fourth place with a score of 296.70, while York Suburban's Brynn Neidigh rounded out the top five with a score of 295.95. South Western's Anna Carrick (286.50) finished sixth, York Catholic's Gabby Duke (282.30) took seventh and South Western's Kendall Moul (263.65) was eighth.

Just three boys competed for the league title, with Spring Grove's Sean Henning taking first and teammate Brady Hoopes coming in second. York Suburban's Gehret Gentzyel finished third. This was the first league competition since the graduations of reigning District 3 Class 3A champion Stephen Barlett (Northeastern) and 2A district champ Max Pflieger (Susquehannock).

The York-Adams swimming championships are set for Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action begins at 5 p.m. and will include the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly and 200 free relay. Starting at noon Saturday, athletes will compete in the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lancaster County Christian 29, York Country Day 16

York Tech 34, East Pennsboro 32

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Country Day 43, Lancaster County Christian 42

COLLEGE SWIMMING

MAC Championships, Day 1, Graham Aquatic Center

Draminski leads Spartan men on first day at MAC Championships: At York College's Graham Aquatic Center, Collin Draminski captured first place overall in the 50 free in a time of 21.23 seconds to lead the host Spartans. Teammate Liam Perrin took third in the 500 free with a time of 4:46.44, while Matthew Peters (York Suburban) took seventh in the 200 IM (1:59.22). The Spartans' 200 medley relay team — with Draminski, Peters, Nicholas Bordovsky and Bryan Collins (South Western) — took eighth place.

Harper helps lead Spartan women: Taylor Harper led the York College women's team by taking third place in the 200 IM in a time of 2:12.67. Teammates Sara Zimmerman took seventh place in the 500 free (5:23.03), while Isabella Klemm came in eighth in the 200 IM (2:14.85). The Spartans' 200 medley relay team of Klemm, Araby Marston (Dallastown), Harper and Camden Perella took fifth place (1:52.06).