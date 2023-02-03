Wade leads Susquehannock boys past Dover for another division swimming title

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

DOVER — Near the end of Thursday's swim meet between Susquehannock and Dover, Jacob Wade meandered over toward the new record board that was recently installed at Dover’s natatorium to take a peek.

Sure enough, Wade found his name listed among peers such as Spring Grove graduate Daniel Gordon and others that have set records at the Eagles' home pool.

Once, however, was not enough.

Wade made sure to end his high school regular-season career with a bang Thursday. The Warriors standout set both a pool and a new school record in the 100 back with a blistering time of 52.70 seconds.

Along with solid performances from teammates like Tyler Wright, Nick Johns, Jackson Hollinger and others, Wade and his boys’ team celebrated a 101-69 triumph that marked a second-straight York-Adams League Division II title for the Susquehannock boys.

“Last year, at the first-ever meet that they had here (at Dover’s pool) was when I set that record (in the 200 free),” Wade said. “So it was cool to be able to finish out my dual-meet career here and set another one in the 100 back, which was also a school record.”

While Wade was once again the dominant force in the pool all meet — he won the 100 fly in addition to aiding the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to first-place finishes — the Niagara University recruit was probably more happy for his team and teammates, who emerged from the battle of unbeatens with the Dover boys victorious.

“As a team, we knew this was going to be a high-stakes meet,” Wade said. “We wanted to win, for one, to get the division title, but going into counties (next week) we’re looking to get some momentum for the postseason. Now that we have that I think we can do some really big things and something really special.”

Like Wade, Wright was part of four first-place finishes Thursday. The junior won the 200 IM and 100 breast while also helping the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

“Tyler did have a really big night. I'm really proud of him,” Wade said. “I train with him every day at (the York YMCA) and he’s really working on his technique and getting his pace down. He’s been putting in a lot of hard work and it’s showing with the results that he’s putting up.”

Johns was also a part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams along with Wade and Wright. The senior also claimed the 50 free and 100 free events.

Hollinger won both the 200 and 500 free while also taking part in the 400 free relay.

With the victory — and school history set as the only team to win back-to-back division titles — Wade and his teammates do plan to celebrate their accomplishment, but they won’t overdo it.

“It’ll be a small celebration,” Wade said. “Maybe we’ll all go out and get something to eat, maybe get some of our favorite food like Chick-fil-A and we’ll be good like that.”

The host Eagles were able to prevent a Susquehannock sweep, as Dover won the girls’ meet 105-81. Like Wade, Dover senior Nora Craig finished off her high school regular-season career with a bang by taking both the 200 and 500 free events. Craig also helped the 200 free relay team to victory.

“Last senior meet at her home pool,” Dover coach Ross Spangler said. “She was really hungry to win the 200 and 500 events tonight, and I was really happy to see that and especially her times, going into counties and knowing that we’re starting to rest a little bit here. We’ll see what she can do next week (at counties).”

Spangler was pleased with the times of all of his relays on both the boys' and girls' sides. The Eagles swept both of the 200 free relays and were competitive with the top Susquehannock teams in each of the others.

“I was really proud of our relays,” Spangler said. “Our relay splits — across the board — were just very impressive. So, we have some things to look at heading into counties.”

The York-Adams League diving championships are set for Thursday, Feb. 9, with the boys' and girls' swimming and diving championships to follow on Feb. 10 and 11 at Central York.