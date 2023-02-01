Local roundup: Dallastown boys win D-I swim title; two tie on girls' side

Staff Report

The York-Adams Division I swimming schedule came to a close Tuesday with all six teams in action. The division title was clinched in dominant fashion on the boys' side, while two girls' teams finished tied at the top.

Dallastown's boys repeated as division champs with a 131-45 road rout of Spring Grove. The Wildcats (7-0, 5-0 Division I) took first place in 11 of the 12 events against the Rockets (1-7, 1-4) and also captured plenty of second and third places.

Three girls' teams — Dallastown, Central York and South Western — entered Tuesday tied for first place at 3-1 in the division. But with the Wildcat girls suffering a narrow 96-87 loss at Spring Grove, the Panthers and Mustangs secured shares of the title with road wins. Central York beat Red Lion 108-61 and South Western topped Northeastern 119-58.

Also on Tuesday, York Suburban's girls captured the outright Division II title with a 75-19 win over last-place New Oxford. The boys' D-II title will be decided in the final meet of the season when Dover visits Susquehannock on Thursday afternoon; both teams are 3-0 in the division.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 96, Dallastown 87: At Spring Grove, Dallastown's Julia Havice broke a pool record in both the 50 and 100 free with times of 24.26 and 53.35, respectively, to lead the Wildcats (4-3, 3-2). For the Rockets (4-4, 3-2), Ashley Rauhauser won the 200 IM and 100 back. Spring Grove led 86-83 going into the final event (400 free relay) and captured 10 of a possible 14 points to pull out the victory.

Central York 108, Red Lion 61: At Red Lion, Hanna Aggen broke a pool record in the 100 back with a time of 58.68 to lead the Lions, but the visiting Panthers (6-1, 4-1) dominated as a group. Ana Tate captured first place in the 200 IM and 100 free, while teammate Maddie Buss won the 100 fly and 200 free. For the Lions (3-4, 1-4), Aggen also captured first place in the 50 free.

South Western 119, Northeastern 58: At Manchester, the Mustangs (8-1, 4-1) were led individually by Leah Leonard capturing the 100 fly and 200 free. For the Bobcats (0-6, 0-5), Izzy Ward won the 50 and 100 free.

York Suburban 75, New Oxford 19: At York Suburban, the Trojans (5-1, 4-0 Division II) were led individually by Megan Shorb capturing first place in the 50 and 100 free, while teammate Chloe Cheveaux won the 200 and 500 free. As a team, the Trojans captured first place in 10 of the 11 events. New Oxford fell to 0-7 (0-4).

MORE BOYS' SWIMMING

Northeastern 108, South Western 61: At Manchester, the Bobcats (5-1, 4-1) were led individually by Kaidan Helmeczi capturing first place in the 200 and 500 free. For the Mustangs (3-6, 2-3), Sean Filipovits won the 100 fly and 100 back, while teammate Owen Cromer won the 50 and 100 free. As a team, Northeastern captured first place in two of the three relay events.

Central York 138, Red Lion 17: At Red Lion, the Panthers (5-2, 3-2) saw Christian Henry capture first place in the 50 free and 100 breast while teammate Austin Welsh won the 100 back and 200 IM. As a team, the Panthers captured first place in all 11 events. Red Lion fell to 0-7 and finished 0-5 in Division I.

York Suburban 55, New Oxford 37: At York Suburban, the Trojans (1-5, 1-3) were led by Mikey Foremsky capturing first place in the 200 IM and 100 fly. For the Colonials (3-4, 1-3), Liam Rosenbach won the 100 back and 200 free.

WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3A team first round

Central York 40, Hempfield 24

Spring Grove 52, Elizabethtown 16

District 3 Class 3A team quarterfinals

Wilson 39, Central York 22: At Wilson, the Panthers (10-3) held a 13-9 lead after the first five bouts but were unable to hold the lead and dropped the quarterfinal match. Individually for the Panthers, Macon Myers (189) picked up a pin. With the loss, Central York moves into the consolation bracket and will face Boiling Springs at 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove.

Central Dauphin 52, Spring Grove 15

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 43: At Glen Rock, the Bobcats (17-3, 10-1) led 37-29 at the end of the third quarter and went on to capture the road victory and outright Division II title. Mikayla Coleman scored a game-high 17 points, including three shots from behind the arc, while Northeastern teammate Nylah Davis knocked in eight points. Dylan Elliott led the Warriors (11-9, 5-6) with 11 points, including three triples, while teammate Annie Laubach scored 10 points.

Eastern York 45, York Suburban 35: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights (14-5, 7-3) led 34-24 at the end of three quarters of play and went on to capture the Division II victory. Arianna Seitz led the way with 16 points, while Alaina Neal knocked in 15 points for Eastern York. Lydia Powers hit four 3-pointers and knocked in 16 points for the Trojans (12-6, 7-4).

Dallastown 42, New Oxford 36: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (13-7, 8-3) led 35-27 going into the final quarter and held on to capture the Division I victory. Praise Matthews scored 12 points and McKenna Kelley knocked in eight for Dallastown. Sydney Flesch scored a game-high 14 points for the Colonials (6-15, 3-8).

Red Lion 60, South Western 27: At Hanover, Bhrooke Axe led the Lions (14-6, 8-3) to the Division I road victory by scoring a game-high 16 points. Teammate Grace Masser knocked in 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Kamauri Gordon-Bey knocked in 13 points. South Western fell to 7-13 (0-10).

Delone Catholic 51, Bermudian Springs 25: At York Springs, Brielle Baughman scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Squirettes (19-1, 10-1) to the Division III victory. Teammate Megan Jacoby knocked in 10 points. Victoria Bross led the Eagles (11-9, 7-4) with nine points.

Biglerville 44, Hanover 32: At Hanover, Brylee Rodgers led the Canners (8-13, 4-7) to the Division III victory by scoring a game high 28 points. With the loss, Hanover falls to 8-13 overall and 5-6 in the division.

Manheim Township 31, Central York 29: At Manheim Township, the Panthers (18-2) nearly overcame a 25-17 deficit entering the fourth quarter but saw their late rally attempt come up just short against the host Blue Streaks (13-6). Alivia McCaskell led Central York with 12 points, while teammate Bella Chimienti knocked in eight.

Kennard-Dale 35, Dover 33

York Catholic 60, Littlestown 24

York High 48, Spring Grove 26

Fairfield 46, McConnellsburg 32

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Catholic 41, Littlestown 36: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish (14-5, 11-1) tied the Thunderbolts atop the Division III standings by overcoming an early deficit and holding onto a late lead. Jake Dallas led the hosts with 14 points, while Brady Walker finished with 12. For Littlestown (17-4, 11-1), Jake Bosley scored a game-high 16 points and Zyan Herr had 11.

Susquehannock 61, New Oxford 54: At New Oxford, Joshua Franklin led the Warriors (15-5, 7-4) to the Division II victory by scoring a game-high 22 points, while teammate Joey Smith knocked in 13 points. For the Colonials (9-12, 4-7), Idriz Ahmetovic scored 18 points and Brody Holmes had 13.

Eastern York 61, York Suburban 43: At York Suburban, the Golden Knights (14-4, 8-2) cruised to to the Division II victory thanks to 15 points and three triples from Brady Seitz, 13 points from Carter Wamsley and 12 from Austin Bausman. For the Trojans (6-13, 3-8), Kai Stryhn scored a game-high 17 points.

Kennard-Dale 60, Dover 48: At Dover, Koy Swanson scored 19 points and Zach Orwig knocked in 17 to lead the Rams (11-9, 6-5) to the Division II road victory. Thomas Smyser scored a game-high 22 points, including four from behind the arc, for the Eagles (1-19, 0-11).

Delone Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 24: At McSherrystown, Cam Keller scored 20 points to lead the Squires (14-5, 9-4) to the Division III victory. Teammate Bryson Kopp knocked in 15 points, including three shots from behind the arc. For the Eagles (8-13, 6-7), Lane Hubbard knocked in team high 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Hanover 66, Biglerville 51: At Hanover, Ethan Killinger led the Nighthawks (10-11, 5-8) to the Division III victory by scoring a game-high 22 points, including a 14-of-16 night at the charity stripe. Teammate Ethan Herndon knocked in 20 points, including six shots from behind the arc. Cameron Tyson scored 12 points for the Canners (4-16, 2-11).

Dallastown 53, Northeastern 45

Red Lion 59, South Western 46

York Tech 71, Fairfield 28

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Albright 70, York College 64: At York College, the Spartans (7-14, 4-8 MAC Commonwealth) trailed 64-62 with 50 seconds remaining in the contest after a Savannah Wilson layup but were unable to come any closer. Tori Geitner scored a team high 16 points, including four shots from behind the arc, while Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) knocked in 14 points, Brooklyn Naylor (Spring Grove) scored 13, Taylor Burda had 11 points and Wilson added 10.

Penn State York 78, Penn State Scranton 35: At Scranton, the visiting Lions (10-10, 7-6) took control in the second quarter by outscoring the home team 20-6 and went on to capture the easy PSUAC victory. Individually for Penn State York, Jordyn Foster (Red Lion) scored a game-high 21 points, while Jayla Brown (New Oxford) knocked in 14 and Jillian Foster (West York) scored 12 points.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 85, Penn State Scranton 56: At Scranton, the visiting Lions (20-3, 12-1) led 50-21 at the half and cruised to the PSUAC road victory. John John Gillespie, D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) and Evan Brady (Delone Catholic) each knocked in 11 points for Penn State York, while Deriq Brown (New Oxford) scored 10.