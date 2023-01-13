High school roundup: Central York, Dallastown split swim meets

Staff Report

The Central York and Dallastown swim teams split York-Adams Division I boys' and girls' meets at Dallastown on Thursday afternoon, as the host Wildcats won the boys' meet 104-66 and the visiting Panthers took the girls' meet 88-82.

Dallastown's Julia Havice stole the show as an individual, setting school records in the 100-yard butterfly (58.05 seconds) and 50-yard freestyle (24.06). But with the score tied at 78 entering the final girls' event, Central York's team of Jayla Eckert, Ana Tate, Riley Sauder and Maddie Buss finished first in the 400 free relay to capture the victory.

Tate also captured first place in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke to lead the Panther girls (4-0, 2-0). Dallastown fell to 2-2 (1-1) with the narrow loss.

In the boys' meet, Dallastown's Lawson Neutzel won the 500 and 50 free while teammate Noah Krebs won the 100 back and 100 free to help the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) capture the division victory. Dallastown also captured first place in all three boys' relay events. Christian Henry won the 100 breast and 200 IM for the Panthers (3-1, 1-1).

MORE GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western 98, Spring Grove 88: At Spring Grove, the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0) held an 88-84 lead going into the final event (400 free relay) when the team of Sarah Ballou, Elise Leonard, Chloe Albrecht and Leah Leonard captured first place to secure the Division I victory. Ashley Rauhauser won the 100 free and 100 back for the Rockets (0-4, 0-2), while teammate Madison Bortner won the 500 free and 200 IM.

Susquehannock 121, New Oxford 47: At Shrewsbury YMCA, Katelyn Ketterman captured first place in the 500 and 200 free, while teammate Nicole Dauberman won the 100 back and 100 free to lead the Warriors (2-3, 1-1) to the Division II victory. For the Colonials (0-3, 0-1), Valerie Clabaugh won the 100 breast and 200 IM for the Colonials (0-3, 0-1).

MORE BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock 121, New Oxford 41: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors (5-0, 2-0) were led individually by Tyler Burgess capturing first place in the 100 fly and 100 back and Tyler Wright winning the 50 and 100 free. As a team, Susquehannock captured first place in 10 of the 11 events in the Division II meet. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 1-2 (0-1).

South Western 106, Spring Grove 63: At Spring Grove, the Mustangs (3-3, 2-0) saw Owen Cromer capture first place in the 200 and 100 free, Spencer Wineholt take the 50 free and 100 back and Sean Filipovits win the 200 IM and 500 free. As team, South Western won 11 of the 12 events to secure the easy Division I victory. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 0-4 (0-2).

DIVING

Spring Grove Diving Invitational (Wednesday)

At Spring Grove, Taelyn Thomas (West York) captured first place in the girls' invitational with a score of 349.30. Rounding out the top five were McKenna Porter (Susquehannock) with a 328.40, Taylor Tuohy (Dover) 325.55, Brynn Neidigh (York Suburban) 307.45, and Cora Keener (Spring Grove) 294.45.

The boys' field only had two divers competing, both from Spring Grove. Sean Henning took first with a score of 231.60 and teammate Jacob Mahone finished with 137.55.

WRESTLING

Spring Grove 50, New Oxford 15: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (10-3, 4-0) received pins from Abrum Dull (189), Teague Conover (215), Michael Hershey (Hwt.), Andrew Telencio (107) and Tanner Grim (114) to help them secure the Division I victory. Jerry Dattoli and Wylan Hess picked up pins at 127 and 133, respectively, for the Colonials (7-3, 3-1).

Eastern York 60, West York 9: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights (9-4, 3-0) received pins from Logan Crean (145), Sam Myers (160), Blake Summerson (107) and Camron Weidlich (127) to help them secure the easy Division II victory. Evan Jones picked up a pin at 139 for the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1).

Dover 39, Kennard-Dale 28: At Fawn Grove, the Eagles (2-5, 1-3) trailed 28-24 with three bouts to go in the match when Malik Santiago (172) won by decision, Mason Shaffer (189) won by forfeit and Jebediah Ziegler (215) won by pin in the final bout to secure the Division II victory. Teammates Daniel German (127) and Ty Hoffman (133) won by pin. For the Rams (7-8, 0-4), Hunter McNamee (139) and Clayton Neff (145) earned pins.

Biglerville 59, Delone Catholic 12: At McSherrystown, the Canners (10-5, 3-1) received pins from Devon Ponce (139), Seth Lady (152), Kyler Johnson (160), Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (172), Levi Roberts (189), Mason Mentzer (215) and Kye Nelson (107) to help them secure the easy Division III victory. The Squires (1-12, 0-3) picked up two forfeit victories.

Bermudian Springs 64, Hanover 6: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from: Reece Daniels (127), Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (139), Bryce Harner (152), Carter Storm (189), Brennon Ault (215) and Cole Schisler (107) to help them secure the Division III victory.

South Western 40, Dallastown 34

Spring Grove 33, Red Lion 24

Littlestown 66, Fairfield 12

York Suburban 51, Northeastern 9

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York High 46, New Oxford 22: At New Oxford, the Bearcats won the Division I makeup game originally scheduled for Dec. 23 and improved to 10-3 overall and 2-3 in the division. The Colonials fell to 3-10 (1-4).

Veritas Academy 35, Christian School of York 33