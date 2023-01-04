High school roundup: South Western swim teams open division play with wins

Staff Report

The South Western girls' and boys' swimming teams both won their York-Adams Division I openers against Red Lion on Tuesday at Hanover. The girls won a battle of unbeatens, beating the Lions 115-68, while the boys won 105-24.

The Mustang girls (4-0, 1-0) were led individually by Elise Leonard capturing first place in the 200 and 100 free. For the Lions (2-1), Hanna Aggen won the 200 IM and 100 back. As a team, South Western captured first place in all three relay events.

South Western's boys (2-2) saw William Fenwick capture first place in the 50 free and 100 fly; Owen Cromer win the 200 IM and 100 back; and Sean Filipovits take the 100 breast and 100 free. The Lions (0-3) were unable to capture any victories in the meet.

Spring Grove and Central York also held their first divisional meets Tuesday. Dallastown-Northeastern in Division I and Susquehannock-York Suburban in D-II were moved to Thursday.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 51, Littlestown 49: At West York, the host Bulldogs (7-3) trailed 43-37 at the end of three quarters, but rallied back to take the lead and capture the non-divisional victory. David McGladrie led the Bulldogs offensively with a team high 22 points, including an 8-10 from the charity stripe. For the Thunderbolts (7-3), Christopher Meakin scored a game high 24 points, including three from behind the arch.

Susquehannock 54, Northeastern 52: At Northeastern, the visiting Warriors led 49-35 through three quarters but saw their lead trimmed to one in the fourth before surviving late. Chase Robert notched 16 points and Josh Franklin had 15 for Susquehannock (6-2). Chase Kloster led the Bobcats (4-7) with 24 points, including 15 in the second half. He was fouled on a 3-point heave in the final second but failed to hit the free throws.

New Oxford 66, South Western 49

Dover 52, York Tech 40

Wyomissing 54, York Catholic 37

York Country Day 63, Veritas Academy 46

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Wyomissing 55, York Catholic 45: At York Catholic, the Irish (5-2) trailed 30-15 at the end of the first half and were unable to make the comeback, dropping the non-league contest. Meredith Smith led the York Catholic offense with a game-high 17 points. Teammate Paige O'Brien scored 13 points.

Dover 57, York Tech 28: At Dover, Hannah Hayes scored 22 points and teammate Ava Cataldi knocked in 19 to lead the Eagles (4-5) to the non-league victory. For the Spartans (2-8), Anna Foster scored 15 points and Amelia Bernard had 10.

New Oxford 50, Littlestown 21: At New Oxford, Timberley Linebaugh led the Colonials (3-6) to the non-divisional home victory by scoring a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Teammate Lily Crabbs knocked in 10 points. For the Thunderbolts (1-10), Araceli Portillo tallied eight points.

Christian School of York 41, Harrisburg Academy 20: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown led the Defenders (9-0) to the easy home victory by scoring a game-high 16 points. Teammate Rylie Bell knocked in 10 points.

Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39

Millersburg 41, Hanover 38

Veritas Academy 38, York Country Day 19

WRESTLING

Kennard-Dale 41, York Tech 36: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (4-4) trailed 30-24 with four matches remaining, when the home team received a tech fall from Dalton Reitterer (114), followed by back-to-back pins from Zachary McNamee (121) and Jaedyn Caughman (127) to secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates Aiden Alex (139), Payton Markel (145) and Michael Schmit (160) also picked up pins. For the Spartans (3-3), Jonas Kwasnjuk (172), Kenneth Glover (215), Ethan Markel (Hwt.), and Cohen Butler (133) each picked up pins.

Spring Grove 46, Manheim Central 18: At Spring Grove, the Rockets (6-1) received pins from Michael Hershey (Hwt.), Davis Baum (127), Levi Snyder (139) and Jarod Baker (145) to help them secure the non-league victory.

BOYS' BOWLING

Spring Grove 4, Dallastown 1: At Lion Bowl, the Rockets (4-0 in league play) dropped the first game 999-1,011 but won 922-891 and 1,046-1041 to take the overall series. Individually for the Rockets, Codie Tempe rolled a team best 686 in the three games, while Dallastown's Brayden Wagman rolled a match-high 694. The Wildcats fell to 2-2 in league matches.

GIRLS' BOWLING

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1: At Lion Bowl, the Wildcats won the match by the scores of 661-557, 653-602, 593-586. Individually for the Wildcats, Sam Hale rolled a 391 and Tori Cooper tallied a 387 for the three games. For the Rockets, Annika Torkar had a 389 while teammate Cassandra Vasella had a 384. This was the first-ever girls' bowling match between York-Adams League teams.