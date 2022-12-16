High school roundup: Red Lion girls' swimming beats Susquehannock, 85-84

Staff Report

The Red Lion girls' swimming team saw its first meet of the season come down to the wire, but the Lions held on to win by a single point.

Against Susquehannock at the Shrewsbury YMCA, Red Lion led 81-74 heading into the final event (the 400 free relay) and held on to capture the non-divisional victory. Individually for the Lions, Hanna Aggen won the 200 IM and 100 back, while teammate Ryleigh Czerwinski won the 50 and 100 free.

For the Warriors, Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 beast and 200 free. Susquehannock fell to 0-2 with the loss

In the boys' meet Thursday, Susquehannock dominated and won by the score of 131-14. The Warriors were led individually by Jacob Wade capturing first place in the 200 free and 100 fly; Jackson Hollinger winning the 200 IM and 100 back; and Isaiah Voss winning the 100 breast and 100 free. Susquehannock improved to 2-0 while Red Lion started its season 0-1.

MORE GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western 139, New Oxford 38: At Hanover, the Mustangs were led individually by Leah Leonard, who captured first place in the 100 back and 100 free. South Western improves to 2-0 with the win, while New Oxford falls to 0-1 with the loss.

Dover 116, Northern York 61: At Dover, the Eagles captured first place in all three relay events to help them secure the non-league victory and improve to 2-0 overall this season.

MORE BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover 103, Northern York 70: At Dover, the Eagles captured first place in all three relay events to help them secure the non-league victory. Individually, John Bubb won the 50 and 500 free. As a team, Dover improved to 2-0.

South Western 85, New Oxford 54: At Hanover, the Mustangs were led individually by Owen Cromer capturing first place in the 100 and 200 free, and teammate Sean Filipovits won the 100 fly and 100 back. With the win, South Western improves to 1-1 overall, while New Oxford falls to 0-1 overall.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 51, Dover 24: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Camron Weidlich (127), Logan Crean (145), Keagan Hubler (152), Ethan Sgrignoli (172), Cole Staker (189) and Bryce Myers (Hwt.) to help them secure the Division II victory. For the Eagles, Eli Leiphart (121), Ty Hoffman (139), Jebediah Ziegler (215) and Carter Hoffman (107) each picked up pins. Eastern York improves to 3-1 (1-0) while Dover falls to 1-3 (0-1).

York Suburban 43, Kennard-Dale 27: At York Suburban, the Trojans received pins from Justin Adams (117), Tyler Adams (133), Gehret Gentzyel (139), Cole Jones (189), Brandon Haywood (215) and Riley Price-Lerley (107) to help them secure the Division II victory. For the Rams, Zach McNamee (121) and Jaedyn Caughman (127) each earned pins. Both teams were competing in their first dual meet of the season.

Bermudian Springs 53, Delone Catholic 18: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (160), Lyhern Keslar (189), Brennon Ault (215), Codi Rodgers (Hwt.) and Austin Anderson (121) to help them secure the Division III victory. For the Squires, Devin Reese (139) and Isaac Roth (172) picked up pins. Bermudian Springs improves to 3-0 (1-0) with the win, while Delone Catholic is off to an 0-1 start.

New Oxford 35, South Western 28: At New Oxford, the Colonials (1-0, 1-0) led 32-15 with four bouts left in the match and held on for the Division I victory. As a team, the Colonials received pins from Lane Johnson (172), Trent Uhler (121) and Jerry Dattoli (127). For the Mustangs (2-1, 0-1), Robbie Sterner (215), Natalie Handy (107) and Dominic Warfield (133) each picked up pins.

West York 49, Susquehannock 21