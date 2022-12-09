Local roundup: Susquehannock boys, South Western girls win swim meets

Staff Report

Susquehannock and South Western met for boys' and girls' swim meets on Thursday, with the Warrior boys and Mustang girls picking up season-opening victories.

At Shrewsbury YMCA, the reigning York-Adams League champion boys from Susquehannock took down South Western 96-70. The Warriors' Jackson Hollinger captured first place in the 200 and 500 free; Tyler Wright won the 100 fly and 100 breast; and Jacob Wade won the 100 back and 200 IM.

The South Western girls' team, meanwhile, cruised to a 101-69 victory. Leah Leonard led the Mustangs by taking first place in the 100 back and 100 free. South Western also took first place in all three relay events.

Both teams' next meets are scheduled for Dec. 15, with Susquehannock hosting Red Lion and South Western hosting New Oxford.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 48, Camp Hill 45: At Camp Hill, the Squires led 41-31 at the end of three quarters and went on to capture the non-league victory. Aidan Bealmear made four 3-pointers and led the Squires' offense with 14 points. Bryson Kopp added nine and Cam Keller had seven. With the win, Delone Catholic improves to 3-0 overall.

Red Lion 54, Governor Mifflin 42