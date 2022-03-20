Susquehannock's Jacob Wade swims to silver in 2-A 100 freestyle at PIAA meet

KAREN SANGILLO

LEWISBURG — Jacob Wade ended this year’s PIAA Class 2-A swimming competition very well.

Very well, indeed.

Wade posted a time of 46.08 seconds to capture second place in the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University.

“I was very, very happy with it,” Wade said of his final swim of the season. “I wanted to come in and drop a lot of time and that’s what I did. A half a second is huge in the 100 and that’s right where I wanted to be. I wanted to finish my junior year of high school on a high note and I did that.”

The silver medal took the sting out of what Wade considered to be a disappointing performance in Friday’s 50 freestyle, where he finished fourth.

“I came up short in the 50,” he said. “I was seeded to win so that was very much a letdown. I got it out of my head, had fun with my team, a credit to them, and got right in the pool and did the best I could.

“That definitely takes the hurt away from the 50. My parents looked at me (from the bleachers) and they were very happy, they had smiles on their faces.”

Wade gave credit to Spring Grove standout Daniel Gordon, who won the 50 and 100 freestyles in the Class 3-A meet earlier in the week.

“When I felt down yesterday, he was that one guy who told me it was going to be OK as long as I swam my guts out in the 100,” Wade said. “He said if I did that, that would be all that mattered. I think that’s the primary reason I did so well. He’s a very good guy, a very good role model. I look up to him, and I know a lot of guys look up to him.”

Wade is now looking ahead with optimism.

“I’m heading into my national meet for club, then take a break, reset, and train right away for this meet, and hopefully come back with better results,” he said. “This is the place to be.”

Porter gets diving medal: The Warriors’ McKenna Porter earned a spot on the podium, placing seventh in girls' 2-A diving with her score of 347.70 points.

“Honestly, going into the final round I wasn’t sure if I was going to medal,” said Porter, a junior. “I wasn’t expecting much so I’m happy that I did it.”

She was seventh after the preliminaries, but dropped to ninth after the semifinals, pulling herself back up onto the medal stand with her final three dives.

“My last round was really good,” she said. “I feel like I was pretty consistent. I was having some issues in the warmup but I feel like I pulled it together in the meet.”

She was the fifth-place medal winner in 2021.

“It wasn’t as big of a scale as this,” she said. “This was like my first real state experience. I medaled last year but there were only eight so I’m happier about this seventh place than I was about fifth last year. This was harder to get because there was a lot more competition this time.

“This gives me a lot of confidence for next year. I’m looking forward to improving and having fun.”

Other York-Adams swimmers: Kate Kalmanowicz was 24th in the 2-A 100 backstroke (1:02.07) to round out the events for the Susquehannock girls.

Also for the Susquehannock boys, Tyler Wright reached the consolation heat of the 2-A 100 breaststroke, taking 13th place (1:01.61) and Jackson Hollinger finished 27th in the 2-A 500 freestyle (5:07.81).

Hannah Brainard finished her outstanding career for Gettysburg with a seventh-place finish in the 2-A 100 freestyle.

Her time of :52.46 was just a little shy of the school record of :52.24, set by Tricia Weaner.

“I was so close,” said Brainard, a senior. “When I hit the wall it was my best time and was literally .2 off the record. I am very happy, I’m very close to the record, but I still medaled and got my best time.”

West York’s Taelyn Thomas was 10th in girls' 2-A diving (334.60).

Kate Elliot of Bermudian Springs competed in the consolation heat of the 2-A 100 breaststroke and wound up 14th (1:08.50).

Dover’s 2-A 400 freestyle relay of Dover Nora Craig, Miren McKinney, Kenzington Myers and Kennedy Coble wound up in 24th place (3:51.86).

