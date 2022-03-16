Spring Grove's Gordon swims to state 3-A gold in 50 free; Northeastern diver wins bronze

KAREN SANGILLO

717-505-5403/@ydsports

LEWISBURG — Daniel Gordon finally realized his dream.

The senior from Spring Grove High School posted a time of 20.12 seconds to capture first place in the 50-yard freestyle on the opening day of the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming Championships on Wednesday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

It was the first-ever state medal for the University of Florida recruit. It's also the first-ever gold for a male swimmer at Spring Grove.

“I’m really happy with that,” Gordon said. “I’ve been looking forward to the state meet all season. I’ve been doing a lot of training and just trusting the process. I was excited to see what I could do. I thought my prelim was really solid and set me up for finals and I performed up to my expectations.

“There were a lot of good swimmers in the race and we were talking beforehand and they’re all really good guys. I’m happy I got to race them. They really pushed me. Having people of that caliber really helps.

“This really gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the meet. It’s been a while since I dropped time in my 50, so doing that gives me really good hopes for the 100 freestyle. I have some pretty high expectations for myself in that and I’m super excited for it.”

The event had about a 45-minute delay for a technical timing issue.

Barlett takes third in diving: Northeastern’s Stephen Barlett closed out his high school career with a third-place finish in the 3-A diving competition.

Barlett posted a score of 484.15 points over 11 dives to capture the bronze medal.

“Last year I placed third and I wanted to do as good, dive as good,” Barlett said. “Places didn’t really matter to me. I wanted to compete with Ethan (Radio of Parkland, the second-place finisher) mostly, and I think I did a pretty good job of that.”

This was his fourth trip to the state meet.

“Last year was a little weird because we had the meet at Cumberland Valley (High School, because of the COVID pandemic), so coming back here was very familiar and it was a good feeling," he said.

“I was very confident and satisfied with my sixth dive, my reverse 2 1/2. I was a little concerned about that because I didn’t really warm it up that much and it’s a fairly new dive for me, so I was happy when I got it in for sixes.

“I think this might have been my best meet all season this year and I’m very satisfied with how I dove.”

Otrher York-Adams performers: Julia Havice of Dallastown was the winner of the consolation heat in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 23.93 seconds for ninth place.

For the Dallastown boys, Thomas Smolinski narrowly missed the consolation final in the 50 freestyle, taking 18th place (:21.65).

Bryan Collins of South Western finished 25th in the 50 freestyle (:21.94).

Red Lion’s Bella Butera made the consolation heat of the 200 individual medley, taking 15th (2:08.90).

The Red Lion girls' 200 medley relay of Hanna Aggen, Butera, Sophia Breschi and Ryleigh Czerwinski opened the meet with a 24th-place finish (1:49.92).

Central York’s Camryn Leydig, Ava Gemma, Molly Klinedinst and Riley Sauder finished 13th in the 200 medley relay (1:48.52) and Sauder, Claire Bohannon, Maddie Buss and Leydig were 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.37).

Reach Karen Sangillo at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.