York-Adams freestyle sprinters put on show at District 3 Swimming Championships

MECHANICSBURG – You need look no further than the York-Adams League if you want to see the fastest high school boys’ swimming sprinters in District 3.

That was proven over the weekend at the district meet at Cumberland Valley.

A pair of distinguished Y-A standouts swept the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events in classes 3-A and 2-A.

Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade successfully defended his District 3 titles from a year ago in the 50 free (21.18 seconds) and 100 free (:46.52) in 2-A, while Spring Grove’s Daniel Gordon did the same in the uber-competitive 3-A division.

Gordon’s time of 44.42 seconds in the 100 free broke a District 3 record for the University of Florida recruit during Saturday’s portion of the meet.

“I’m very pleased with that time,” Gordon said. “It’s a personal best for me. I’m really excited about what I can do later this season. I was really happy with that time and I was able to be pushed by those around me. My good friend Carlos (Hildago from Lebanon) was next to me and he’s been pushing me in this race as well.”

Gordon also claimed gold in the 50 free (:20.39) Friday evening. Gordon is expected to be the favorite, or at least one of the favorites, in both events at the state meet in two weeks at Bucknell.

“I’m trying not to set too high expectations,” he said. “I’ve kind of kept a zen-like attitude. So just stay in the zone and trust the process and just doing what I know I have to do every single night. I am hoping for some good times and I think that it is definitely possible.”

Big weekend for Wade: Wade, who is a teammate of Gordon’s on the York YMCA club team, capped off a fantastic weekend that included a pair of golds in addition to a silver in the 200 medley relay and a bronze in the 200 free relay.

“I’m more than satisfied with the work I put in heading into the meet, so I thought it was going to go pretty well,” Wade said. “There was a lot of good things going my way this meet.”

Any sort of rivalry with Gordon, however, was quickly silenced by Wade.

“Ah, no, I have not beaten him,” he said. “It’s either I’ve come in second or third to him at all those meets. I’ve been somewhere near him, but I’ve never beat him.”

Having a high-caliber teammate such as Gordon around him at the York YMCA has only been a good thing for Wade.

“I train with him every day,” Wade said. “He’s a great guy to train with. I credit him for me being at the level that I am.”

Unlike Gordon, Wade will not only be competing for himself at the state meet, but also with his teammates. That’s something that was equally, if not more exciting, for the Warrior standout.

“This is one of the best teams our school has ever put together for swimming,” Wade said of his team, which placed second in the district 2-A standings behind Bishop McDevitt. “It’s the best that I’ve been on and the best in recent memory for our school. It’s crazy to be a part of that.”

Dallastown’s Havice also shines: Fast times in the sprints weren’t exclusive to just the Y-A boys this weekend. Dallastown sophomore Julia Havice won the 50 free (:23.72) Friday night before finishing third in the 100 free (:51.99) Saturday. Both came in Class 3-A.

Those terrific finishes were somewhat surprising for Havice, who also swims with the York YMCA team, because of a handful of distractions that all high schoolers deal with.

“My mind was kind of blurry,” Havice said. “Just because this was finals week and I was really focusing on that. So, it didn’t start out the greatest, but as the meet went on I think my mindset improved.”

With a few weeks to prepare, Havice has no qualms about shooting for the stars when the state meet comes around in a few weeks.

“I like to set my goals pretty high for myself,” she said. “I think that really pushes me if I have a goal that I really strive for. I really want to break 51 in the 100 free and just a low 23 in my 50 free.”

Havice will almost assuredly qualify in both the 50 and 100 free for the state meet, but she’s hoping that, like Wade, she’ll be more busy than that. Both the 200 and 400 free relay teams that she was on placed seventh this weekend.

“We’re hoping we do,” Havice said. “We’ll wait for the email to see if we do make it. I know we’re nervous for that.”

Brainard wins two silvers: Gettysburg senior Hannah Brainard is hoping to finally break some records she has coveted over the past few years before she graduates later this fall.

The Canisius recruit claimed a pair of 2-A silver medals in the 100 free and 200 free (1:55.9) this weekend while also helping the 200 free and 400 free relay teams to seventh-place finishes.

“This entire weekend I was just really excited,” Brainard said. “Today I swam the 100 free (in :52.67) which I was .4 off the school record.”

Brainard is hoping to improve with time off for rest and tapering before the state meet.

“I’m super excited to get another shot to swim and hopefully get those records,” she said.

As excited as she was for her personal goals, Brainard has similar goals for the relay teams if they qualify for the state meet.

“In the 200 free relay I think that we did really well,” Brainard said. “I think we did really well for us in the 400, too. Hopefully we have another shot at states.”

Banner weekend for Leydig: The accolades were not limited to just the Y-A sprinters at districts.

It also a banner weekend for another Y-A standout who is finishing her high school career in style — Central York’s Camryn Leydig, who won a pair of gold medals this weekend.

Leydig, an Akron recruit, shined in Class 3-A, winning both the 100 butterfly (:55.71) and the 100 backstroke (:54.73), an event she also won last year as a junior. She was just. 5 of a second off the District 3 record set back in 2014.

LOCAL MEDALISTS

Following are District 3 swimming results involving the Y-A medalists who finished in the top eight.

2-A BOYS

Susquehannock

200 medley relay (2nd), 200 free relay (3rd).

Jacob Wade, 50 free (1st), 100 free (1st).

Tyler Wright, 100 breast (3rd), 100 fly (6th).

Jackson Hollinger, 500 free (5th).

West York

200 medley relay (7th), 400 free relay (7th).

Ben Pacifico, 200 IM (6th).

York Catholic

Daniel Glesselbech, 200 IM (5th), 100 breast (7th).

York Suburban

Masen Senft, 200 free (5th).

2-A GIRLS

Bermudian Springs

Kate Elliott, 200 IM (5th), 100 breast (5th).

Dover

400 free relay (4th).

Nora Craig, – 200 free (8th)

Gettysburg

200 free relay (6th), 400 free relay (7th).

Hannah Brainard, 200 free (2nd), 100 free (2nd).

Maya Brainard, 50 free (8th).

Susquehannock

200 medley relay (7th).

Kate Kalmanowicz, 100 fly (8th), 100 back (5th).

3-A BOYS

Central York

Christian Henry, 200 IM (8th), 500 free (7th).

Dallastown

200 free relay (5th), 400 free relay (6th).

Thomas Smolinski, 50 free (4th).

Cooper Stiles, 100 breast (8th).

Dover

Austin Smith, 100 fly (7th).

Gettysburg

Sam Nelson, 500 free (6th).

Spring Grove

Daniel Gordon, 50 free (1st), 100 free (1st, District 3 record).

South Western

200 medley relay (4th).

Bryan Collins – 50 free (6th).

Sean Filipovits – 100 back (6th).

3-A GIRLS

Central York

200 medley relay (5th), 200 free relay (4th).

Camryn Leydig – 100 fly (1st), 100 back (1st).

Ava Gemma – 100 breast (6th).

Dallastown

200 free relay (7th), 400 free relay (7th).

Julia Havice, 50 free (1st), 100 free (3rd).

Red Lion

200 medley relay (6th).

Bella Butera, 200 IM (8th), 100 breast (3rd).

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.