Northeastern standout is now a three-time District 3 Class 3-A diving champion

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Stephen Barlett is a District 3 champion – again.

The Northeastern standout won his third consecutive Class 3-A district boys’ diving championship at Gov. Mifflin High School on Saturday.

Barlett finished with 453.75 points, which was well clear of second-place finisher Carter Sweigart of Gov. Mifflin, who finished at 419.65.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Travis White of Red Land was third at 384.50.

The only other York-Adams boy in the 3-A field was London Mitchell of Gettysburg, who placed eighth at 234.70.

In the girls’ 3-A meet, Red Lion’s Sophia Breschi took a silver medal at 352.70 points, behind only Wilson’s Safaya Elkhyatid at 361.65. Red Land’s Corrine Armes took third at 327.75

Northeastern’s Morgan Schraudner took 10th at 263.35 and York Suburban’s Brynn Neidigh was 13th at 245.55.

Two York-Adams divers — Barlett and Breschi — advance to the state 3-A diving championships.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.