Dallastown teams earn York-Adams Division I championships; other Thursday swimming action

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

The Dallastown Wildcats swam through the Northeastern Bobcats en route to their third straight York- Adams Division I boys’ swimming title on Thursday evening.

Both boys’ teams entered the meet 4-0 in D-I play, but by the end of the night, it was clear that the Wildcats were the better team, claiming a 102-68 win and the crown.

The reigning champions placed first in each event, including two individual wins apiece from Thomas Smolinski (100 freestyle, 50 freestyle), Cooper Stiles (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and Noah Krebs (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle).

Dallastown head coach Gina McHenry knows how hard it is to have repeated success.

“It is not easy,” she said. “Every year your county swimming has strong potential. For example, things were very tight until the end today. Each year we see what other teams have and we know what we need to do to be successful. We have to continue to groom these kids.”

The Wildcat girls were not to be outdone. They also beat Northeastern, 110-51. Lydia Williams won the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle to lead Dallastown. The Dallastown girls finished at 4-0-1 and shared the D-I crown with Central.

McHenry was proud of the way both of her teams performed.

“The kids swam outstanding. They knew exactly where they needed to be and what we needed to do,” she said. “This was our fourth meet in eight days and this was an outstanding all-around team effort.”

Northeastern head coach Dan Schaeberle says his team competed hard but he was disappointed with the outcome.

“Overall, we were off our game tonight. It was a lot of pressure,” Schaeberle said. “We had a big test last week and this was a bit of a letdown from that. We had some solid swimming, but we could have done better.”

The Northeastern boys were looking for their first-ever D-I title.

Despite losing on both sides, Schaeberle admires how his team has handled adversity all season and competed their way into a chance at the division title on the boys’ side.

“This has been a long road,” he said. “We have not been at our pool all year and I am proud we made it this far to face a very good Dallastown team. We have been practicing at other pools all season and we have just been going with the flow. It’s tough and stressful. I’m very proud of them, every single one of them. This experience will be valuable for our team next season.”

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

Susquehannock 97, Dover 79: At Dover, the Warriors sewed up the outright York-Adams Division II title with a 5-0 mark. Susquehannock was led individually by Jacob Wade taking first in the 50 free and 100 free. Susquehannock is 5-1 overall.

Spring Grove 106, Red Lion 40: At Spring Grove, Daniel Gordon led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by breaking school, pool and league records in the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 40.98 seconds. He also broke school and pool records in the 100 backstroke in :50.98. Devon Berwager won the 50 freestyle and diving for Spring Grove, while Cam Toth won the 200 IM and 100 fly. Spring Grove finished York-Adams Division I action at 1-4 and improved to 2-5 overall. Red Lion finished division play at 0-5 and fell to 0-7 overall.

South Western 104, Central York 63: At Hanover, Bryan Collins led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I victory by taking first in the 50 free and 100 free. For the Panthers, Christian Henry won the 200 IM and 500 free. South Western finished divisional play at 3-2 and improved to 5-3 overall. Central finished divisional play at 2-3 and fell to 4-3 overall.

OTHER GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York 113.50, South Western 56.50: At Hanover, the Panthers earned a piece of the York-Adams Division I title with the win. The Panthers finished 4-0-1 in the division, tying Dallastown for the division crown. Camryn Leydig led the Panthers individually by capturing first in the 100 back and 100 free. Molly Klinedinst won the 200 free and 100 fly for Central, while Ava Gemma won the 200 IM and 100 breast. Central is 6-0-1 overall. South Western finished 3-2 in the division and 5-3 overall.

Spring Grove 94, Red Lion 89: At Spring Grove, the Rockets used a team effort to secure the York-Adams Division I victory by taking multiple second- and third-place finishes. For the Lions, Bella Butera won the 100 breast and 200 IM, Sophia Breschi won the diving and 100 fly and Hanna Aggen won the 50 free and 100 back. Spring Grove finished division action at 2-3 and improved to 3-4 overall. Red Lion finished division contests at 1-4 and fell to 1-5 overall.

Dover 108, Susquehannock 78: At Dover, the Eagles were led individually by Nora Craig capturing first in the 200 free and 100 free, while teammate Kenzington Myers won the 100 breast and 500 free. For the Warriors, Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 fly and 100 back.

Reach Dante Green at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.