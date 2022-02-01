Dallastown earns pair of swim wins; boys' team now headed for showdown vs. Northeastern

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown and Northeastern are headed for a boys’ swimming showdown.

The Wildcats downed visiting South Western on Tuesday night, 94-76.

That sets up a battle for first place in York-Adams Division I on Thursday when Northeastern visits Dallastown for a 6 p.m. start.

Both teams enter at 4-0 in D-I action and the winner will take the division crown.

Dallastown is looking for its third consecutive division championship. The Bobcats, meanwhile, are looking for their first-ever D-I crown.

In the Wildcats’ win over South Western on Tuesday, Dallastown got two individual wins apiece from Lawson Neutzel (500 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Cooper Stiles (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke).

The South Western boys fell to 2-2 in D-I.

The Dallastown girls also remained unbeaten in D-I action with a big 97-73 win over South Western on Tuesday.

The Wildcats got two individual wins each from Bella Wilkinson (200 IM, 500 free) and Julia Havice (100 fly, 50 free). Dallastown is 3-0-1 in the division. South Western fell to 3-1.

