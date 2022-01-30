South Western, Dallastown swimmers capture relay championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The South Western swimming teams picked up a pair of championships Saturday at its own South Western Relays event.

The Mustangs won the boys’ crown at 182 points, followed closely by Gettysburg (178), Dover (172), Susquehannock (170) and West York (116).

South Western also captured the girls’ championship, but in easier fashion, with a 208 total, followed by Dallastown (158), Red Lion (144), Central York (134) and York Suburban (124).

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dallastown, meanwhile, took the co-ed championship with 78 points, followed by Spring Grove, Central York and Gettysburg (each at 72 points) and Dover (68 points).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.