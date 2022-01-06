Dallastown, Central York battle to tie in girls' swim meet; other Thursday prep results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

DALLASTOWN – For decades, the Dallastown girls’ swimming team has perennially been one of the best in the York-Adams League.

Since 2018, however, the Central York girls have upended what was a 13-year string of Division I titles for the Wildcats by claiming the last four crowns.

Thursday evening at Dallastown, both teams were again eyeing D-I supremacy.

Leading with three events left, the Wildcats still held the edge despite a big effort by CY’s Camryn Leydig in the 100 backstroke. A sweep of the top three places in the 100 breaststroke, however, put the Panthers in good position heading into the final event.

The Dallastown girls needed at least a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay to forge a tie, and that’s exactly what they got. The Wildcats’ No. 2 relay team bested CY’s second team to earn the pivotal points in what turned out to be an 85-85 deadlock.

The Dallastown boys had no such late drama. They cruised to a 108-62 triumph.

“Coming off of last year, this was just great,” Dallastown coach Gina McHenry said. “This is what this team needed to come together.”

The four-year drought has certainly been a focal point of the Dallastown girls ever since the pandemic-abbreviated season a year ago. The Dallastown program saw their numbers rise to more than 30 girls this season, with half of them first-year swimmers.

As a result, the Wildcat seniors have been steadfast on leading their younger teammates all year. It’s something that Dallastown’s trio of senior captains pointed to as a big difference from the past few campaigns.

“I feel that we’re very connected this year with cheering and everything,” Wildcat senior Natalie Rinehart said. “It was very competitive today.”

Langley Brockway was a big part of her team’s effort, especially in helping the 400 free relay team to victory. Brockway also won the 100 free, while fellow captain Katherine O’Rourke led the 200 free relay to a first-place finish.

All three Dallastown captains felt elated to avoid losing another showdown to their rivals.

“For sure,” O’Rourke said. “Central has been the hardest team for us (to beat) the past few years, so even for us as a team to come this close just means a lot for us.”

Brockway could feel the energy from her teammates as well as the crowd while aiding the team’s No. 1 squad in the 400 free relay to victory.

“It was awesome,” Brockway said. “Just the energy was just so great when it’s that close at the end. It was great to have teammates (both boys and girls) cheering.”

Dallastown boys roll: The Dallastown boys’ squad took care of business throughout the event, led by a big night from Noah Krebs. The junior won the 100 free and 200 free as well as leading the 200 free and 400 free relay teams to triumphs.

Thomas Smolinski was also a part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams while winning the 100 back and finishing second in the 200 individual medley.

“We tried some different things tonight,” McHenry said. “We have some tougher meets coming up this season so we’re working on our flexibility. The team is a little smaller with just 15 boys so the flexibility is something necessary.”

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

Northeastern 124, Red Lion 24: At Red Lion, the Bobcats received multiple individual wins from Casey Helmeczi (50 free, 100 fly), Drew Foster (200 free, 100 back) and Steven Nolte (200 IM, 100 breast). Northeastern captured first place in all 11 events.

South Western 114, Spring Grove 59: At Hanover the Mustangs captured first in two of the three relay events. Individually for the Rockets, Cam Toth won the 200 free and 100 fly, while teammate Daniel Gordon won the 200 IM and 100 back.

OTHER GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Red Lion 105, Northeastern 62: At Red Lion, the Lions got two individual wins apiece from Sophia Breschi (200 IM, 100 fly), Bella Butera (100 breast, 200 free) and Hanna Aggen (50 free, 100 back).

South Western 107, Spring Grove 73: At Hanover, the Mustangs were led by Leah Leonard taking first place in the 100 back and 50 free, while teammate Chloe Albrecht won the 200 free and 100 breast.

WRESTLING

South Western 34, Red Lion 34 (South Western won by tiebreaker): At Hanover, Wyatt Hale (138) won by decision in the final bout of the night to clinch the York-

Adams Division I victory for the Mustangs. South Western won the match by the tiebreaker, most matches won, 7-6. Robbie Sterner (172), Robert Utz (215) and Ayden Wysocki (285) each picked up pins for the Mustangs (3-1 overall and in D-I). For the Lions (0-3 and 0-3), Tristen Brenneman (160), Mason Harvey (106), Jackson Orell (120) and Tyler Bootier (132) each picked up pins.

York Tech 30, Hanover 27: At Spry, the Spartans picked up pins from Zach Childs (138), Brayden Whitacre (145) and Peyton Van Valen (152) to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Nighthawks, Daniel Corbin (120), Joseph Wilkinson (160), Allen Mitra (172) and Evan Fiorelli (285) each picked up pins. Tech improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in D-III. Hanover fell to 2-5 and 0-3.

Gettysburg 78, Kennard-Dale 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received pins from Logan Newell (152), Tyler Withers (189), Wyatt Sokol (126), Dalton Redden (138) and Jaxon Townsend (145) to secure the easy York-Adams Division II victory. The Warriors (9-0 overall, 4-0 in D-II) also picked up eight forfeits. K-D is 1-3 and 1-2.

Biglerville 66, Fairfield 0: At Biglerville, the Canners picked up pins from Brody Gardner (106) and Kyler Johnson (145) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. The Canners (8-2 overall, 4-0 in D-III) picked up nine forfeit victories. It was Fairfield’s dual-meet opener.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban 51, Littlestown 31: At Suburban, Janay Rissmiller (16), Lydia Powers (11) and Grace Hare (10) each hit double digits in points for the Trojans in the nonleague contest. Celi Portillo (12) and Kylah Green (11) each hit double digits for Littlestown. Suburban improved to 7-3. Littlestown fell to 2-8.

Eastern York 62, Pequea Valley 19: At Wrightsville, Victoria Zerbe led the Golden Knights to the nonleague victory by scoring 16 points. Teammate Alaina Neil knocked in 10 points. Eastern York improved to 8-0. Pequea Valley is 4-6.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.