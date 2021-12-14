Daniel Gordon enjoys record-breaking day in Spring Grove sweep; other Tuesday swimming

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove swimming standout Daniel Gordon enjoyed a record-breaking day in the pool on Tuesday in the Rockets' sweep of visiting New Oxford.

Gordon, normally a freestyle sprinter, broke Spring Grove pool and school records in both the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 53.18 seconds) and in the 500 freestyle (4:38.12).

He helped the Rocket boys to a 92-54 victory. The Spring Grove girls also won,133-43.

In the boys' meet, New Oxford's Alan Flores won the 100 free and 50 free, while teammate Cole Smith won the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.

In the girls' meet, the Rockets were led individually by Ashley Rauhauser, who won the 50 free and 100 backstroke; Sarah Czapp, who won the 200 free and 100 free; Ella Calder, who won the 100 breast and 500 free; and Madison Bortner, who won the 200 IM and 100 fly.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown 90, Susquehannock 80: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, Cooper Stiles led the Wildcats to the victory by taking first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle. Dallastown captured first in two of the three relays. For the Warriors, Jacob Wade took first in the 50 free and 100 free.

Dover 133, Red Lion 25: At Dover, the Eagles were led individually by four swimmers with two individual wins: Austin Smith (200 individual medley, 100 free), Ethan Downey (50 free, 100 free), Mason Hockenberry (200 free, 100 backstroke) and Jensen Glatfelter (500 free, 100 breast). The Eagles captured first in all 11 events.

Central York 71, York Suburban 22: At York Suburban, the Panthers were led individually by Carter Hendershot, who captured first in the 100 back and 100 free and Andrew Gao, who won the 50 free and 100 breast. The Panthers took first in 10 of 11 events.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown 126, Susquehannock 44: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Wildcats were led individually by Julia Havice taking first in the 50 free and 100 free, while teammate Bella Wilkinson took first in the 500 free and 200 free. Dallastown captured first in all three relays.

Dover 106, Red Lion 77: At Dover, Nora Craig led the Eagles to the home victory by capturing first in the 200 free and 100 free. For the Lions, Hannah Aggen won the 200 IM and 100 back, while teammate Bella Butera won the 100 butterfly and 100 breast.

Central York 62, York Suburban 32: At Suburban, Riley Sauder led the Panthers to the victory by capturing the 50 free and 100 free. The Panthers captured first in nine of 11 events.

