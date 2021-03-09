Eleven York-Adams League athletes set to compete in state swimming and diving

STEVE HEISER

Eleven York-Adams League athletes have earned berths in the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Seven local swimmers and four area divers have locked down the state bids.

This year’s state swimming meets will feature just 16 qualifiers in each event, compared to 32 in past years, because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. District champions automatically qualified for the PIAA competition, while the other spots were awarded to swimmers based on qualifying times.

The 2-A state swim championships are set for Friday, March 19, while the 3-A state swim championships are set for Saturday, March 20. The 3-A and 2-A state diving championships are scheduled for Saturday, March 13.

Both the state swimming and diving events will be held at Cumberland Valley High School.

One Y-A swimmer has posted the top qualifying time in his event — Spring Grove junior Daniel Gordon in the 50 freestyle (20:49 seconds). Gordon is the two-time District 3 3-A champion in the event and he finished sixth in the event at last season’s truncated state 3-A meet.

Gordon also has the fourth-fastest state 3-A time in the 100 free (:45.85). He was second in that event at the district 3-A meet and ninth in the event at last year’s state 3-A event.

Dallastown junior Thomas Smolinski has the ninth-fastest time in the 50 free (:21.14) at the 3-A state event.

Also, in the 3-A boys’ swimming event, Dallastown senior Riley Thomas has the second-fastest qualifying time in both the 200 individual medley (1:51.81) and 100 breaststroke (:55.51). He won both of those events at last week’s district 3-A meet.

In the 2-A boys’ state swimming field, Susquehannock sophomore Jacob Wade has the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100 free (:47.02) and the fourth-fastest time in 50 free (:21.29). He won both events at the district 2-A meet.

Girls' swimming: In 3-A girls’ state swim action, Central York junior Camryn Leydig has the second-fastest qualifying time in the 100 backstroke (:55.21) and the third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (:55.61). Leydig won the 100 back at the district 3-A meet and was second in that same meet in the 100 fly. At last year’s state 3-A meet, Leydig finished fifth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 back.

Also, in the 3-A girls’ event, Red Lion junior Bella Butera has the 10th-fastest qualifying time in the 100 breast.

In the 2-A girls’ state meet, Gettysburg junior Hannah Brainard has the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the 200 free (1:54.39) and the sixth-fastest time in the 100 free (:52.91). At the district 2-A meet, Brainard won the 100 free and was second in the 200 free.

Diving: Qualifying for the state diving championships are the four Y-A athletes who recently claimed District 3 crowns: Northeastern senior Abby O’Leary (3-A girls), Northeastern junior Stephen Barlett (3-A boys), Susquehannock sophomore McKenna Porter (2-A girls) and Susquehannock junior Max Pflieger (2-A boys).

Pflieger has the third-best qualifying point total in 2-A boys (404.80), while Barlett is No. 5 (394.60) in 3-A boys. O’Leary is No. 6 in 3-A girls (385.05) and Porter is No. 7 in 2-A girls (320.05). O’Leary was ninth in last year’s state 3-A event. She has committed to dive at the NCAA Division I level for Towson.

