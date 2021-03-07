Dallastown's Riley Thomas, Susquehannock's Jacob Wade excel in District 3 swimming

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown’s Riley Thomas and Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade were the headline performers from the York-Adams League in the District 3 Swimming Championships on Saturday.

Both won a pair of individual gold medals.

Thomas, a Dallastown senior, earned 3-A boys’ gold medals at Cumberland Valley High School, winning the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

In the 100 breast, Thomas’ time of 55.51 seconds shattered the previous district record of :56.14, set by Central Dauphin's Jeremy Linn in 1994. Linn is a former Olympian. The runner-up in that event, Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, also broke Linn’s record with a time of :55.88. Thomas and Smith are teammates on the powerhouse York YMCA club team.

Thomas won the 200 IM in 1:51.81. Smith was fourth in that event.

Thomas also helped the Dallastown boys to a fourth-place team finish in 3-A and led Dallastown’s 200 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish. The other members of that team were Quinn Granholm, William McDermott and Thomas Smolinski.

Wade, a sophomore, won 2-A boys’ titles at Central York High School in the 50 freestyle (:21.29) and 100 free (:47.02). Wade also helped Susquehannock to a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay. He was joined in the 200 free relay by Tyler Wright, Tyler Burgess and Garren McKenzie. In the medley relay, Wade was joined by Wright, McKenzie and Josh Ketterman. Wade also helped Susquehannock to a sixth-place finish in the 2-A boys’ team standings.

Leydig, Gordon, Brainard also shine: Also enjoying standout district performances on Saturday were Central York junior Camryn Leydig, Spring Grove junior Daniel Gordon and Gettysburg junior Hannah Brainard.

Leydig won the 3-A girls’ 100 backstroke title in a personal-best :55.21, winning the race by nearly two seconds. She was second in the 100 butterfly. Leydig also helped Central’s 400 free relay to a fourth-place finish, joined by Maddie Buss, Molly Klinedinst and Emma McCombs. Leydig helped Central to a sixth-place team finish in 3-A.

Gordon won the 3-A boys’ 50 free in :20.49. and was second in 100 free. He successfully defended his 50 free crown. Dallastown’s Thomas Smolinski was fourth in the 50 free.

Brainard won the 100 free in :52.91 and was second in the 200 free. She helped the Warriors to a 10th-place team finish in 2-A.

Other strong performers: Northern York had a number of strong performers in 2-A boys en route to a fourth-place team finish. The Polar Bears’ 200 free relay team (Andrew Chavey, Sondo Yoon, Ben Clarke, Gavin Stuckey) was second; Yoon was third in the 200 free, while Clarke was fourth; Stuckey was third in 100 back; the 400 free relay team (Chavey, Yoon, Clarke, Stuckey) was third; and Clarke was fifth in the 100 free.

Also in 2-A boys, Delone’s Nick Croghan was fourth in the 200 IM and York Suburban was fifth in the 400 free relay (Tyler Brockington, Calvin Koller, Mason Senft, Alex Gleba). In the 2-A boys’ team standings, Bishop McDevitt took the title. Suburban finished eighth.

In 2-A girls’ action, there were several local fifth-place finishers, including: Dover’s 200-medley relay team and 400 free relay team (Nora Craig, Emma Pequignot, Kennedy Coble, Kenzington Myers in both relays); Susquehannock’s Kate Kalmanowicz (100 butterfly) and York Catholic’s Laura Laux (100 backstroke). Schuylkill Valley took the 2-A girls’ team crown. Dover tied for fifth and Susquehannock was ninth.

In the 3-A girls’ competition, Red Lion’s Bella Butera was third in the 100 breast and fifth in the 200 IM. Dallastown’s Zoe Schneider was fourth in the 500 free and South Western’s 200 free relay (Leah Leonard, Julia Yates, Katerina Lucabaugh, Rachel Cunningham) was fifth. Wilson won the team championship, while South Western was 10th.

In 3-A boys, Gettysburg’s Harry Nelson was fifth in the 100 back. Wilson took the 3-A boys’ team crown.

Each of the district winners move on to the PIAA Championships on March 19-20 at Cumberland Valley. Because the state fields have been cut in half (from 32 to 16), a limited number of at-large berths will also be awarded.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.