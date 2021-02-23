TUESDAY'S SWIMMING: Dallastown boys finish off 10-0 regular season

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown High School boys' swimming team finished off a perfect regular season on Tuesday.

The York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats rolled to a 101-69 nonleague triumph over visiting Dover to finish their regular-season schedule at 10-0.

The Wildcats captured first place in eight of the 11 events. Quinn Granholm, Riley Thomas, Thomas Smolinski and William McDermott were each on all three winning relays for Dallastown (200 medley, 200 free and 400 free). Thomas also individually won the 100 butterfly.

Individually for the Eagles, Tanner Glatfelter won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.Dover fell to 5-4.

Dover beat Dallastown in the girls' meet, 87-83. Kenzington Myers led the Eagles by taking first in the 200 free and 500 free. Dover improved to 6-3 overall. Dallastown fell to 5-4-1.

