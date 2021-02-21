Dallastown swimmers shine at York-Adams League Division I Last Chance Meet

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown's Riley Thomas and William McDermott each had a hand in four victories on Saturday during the York-Adams League Division I Last Chance Swimming Meet at Spring Grove High School.

Thomas won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while McDermott took the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Both Thomas and McDermott were members of Dallastown's victorious 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon also excelled in the D-I boys' meet, winning the 50 free and 100 free and anchoring the Rockets' winning 200 medley relay.

Spring Grove' Cam Toth won the 100 backstroke and was part of Spring Grove's winning 200 medley relay.

The other individual winner in the D-I boys' meet was Red Lion's Andrew Rexroth in the 100 butterfly.

D-I girls: In the D-I Last Chance girls' meet at Spring Grove, South Western's Rachel Cunningham won the 50 free and 100 back and anchored the Mustangs' winning 200 free relay.

Red Lion's Bella Butera (200 free, 100 breast) and Dallastown's Zoe Schneider (100 fly, 500 free) also had two individual wins each in the D-I girls' competition.

Central York's Ava Gemma won the 200 IM and was part of Central's winning 200 medley relay. Central also won the 400 free relay. Camryn Leydig, Emma McCombs and Molly Klinedinst were each on both of the Panthers' winning relays.

Dallastown's Samantha Trumble won the 100 free.

D-II boys: In the D-II Last Chance boys' meet at Susquehannock, Jacob Wade excelled in his own pool, winning the 200 free and 100 free.

The other individual winners were York Catholic's Timothy Ventura (200 IM), Gettysburg's Kassidy Oussoren (50 free), York Suburban's Calvin Koller (100 fly), Dover's Tanner Glatfelter (500 free), Gettysburg's Harry Nelson (100 back) and Gettysburg's Zach Tipton (100 breast).

Gettysburg won the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Nelson and Turner were on each of those winning relays. Dover won the 400 free relay, with Glatfelter performing the anchoring duties.

In the D-II boys' team scoring, Gettysburg led the way with 243 points, followed by Dover (234), Susquehannock (196), York Suburban (188), West York (99), New Oxford (83), York Catholic (70) and Delone (26).

D-II girls: In the D-II Last Chance girls' meet at Susquehannock, Dover's Emmna Pequignot (500 free, 100 breast) and Suburban's Sophia Guyer (200 IM, 100 back) each won two individual events.

Pequignot was also on Dover's winning 200 medley relay, while Guyer was on Suburban's winning 400 free relay.

Carly Bowen won the 200 free for Suburban and was on the Trojans' winning 200 free relay.

Gettysburg's Hannah Brainard (50 free), Dover's Kennedy Coble (100 fly) and York Catholic's Laura Laux (100 free) also had individual D-II girls' wins. Coble was also on Dover's winning 200 medley relay.

Dover won the D-II girls' team scoring with 224 points, followed by Suburban (204), Susquehannock (181), Gettysburg (159), West York (75), York Catholic (29), New Oxford (27) and Biglerville (21)

No team scoring was provided from the D-I meets.

The District 3 Class 3-A and Class 2-A Swimming Championships are up next, set for Saturday, March 6. The 3-A event is at Cumberland Valley. The 2-A event is at Central York.

