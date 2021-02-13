Dover girls capture key swim win, can now earn share of York-Adams Division II crown

STEVE HEISER

Dover swept to a pair of swimming victories over Susquehannock on Friday.

At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Eagles won the girls’ meet, 95-75, and took the boys’ contest, 93-77.

The Dover’ girls’ team has now put itself in position to earn a share of the York-Adams Division II championship.

With the loss, the Susquehannock girls finished at 4-1 in the division. The York Suburban girls have also finished 4-1 in D-II. Both of those teams have clinched a share of the division crown. The Dover girls can make it a three-way tie for the division championship by beating New Oxford at the Keystone Aquatics Center on Tuesday. Dover is currently 3-1 in the division.

A win on Friday would’ve given the Susquehannock girls the outright division title.

Emma Pequignot led the Eagles to the girls’ win, finishing first in the 100 breaststroke and the 500 freestyle. She was also on the winning 200 medley relay for Dover.

Susquehannock’s Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly. She was also on the Warriors’ winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

In the boys’ meet, Dover was paced by Tanner Glatfelter, who won the 200 free and 500 free.

Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade won the 100 back and 50 free.

Dallastown sweeps Susquehannock: On Saturday, Dallastown swept Susquehannock in nonleague action, with the Wildcats taking boys' meet, 109-57, while the Dallastown girls won, 106-62.

The Dallastown boys improved to 9-0.

Riley Thomas (100 breast, 200 IM) and William McDermott (500 free, 100 fly) each won two individual events for the Dallastown boys. Jacob Wade won the 100 free and 200 free for Susquehannock.

In the girls' meet, Langley Brockway (100 back, 200 free) and Samatha Trumble (100 free, 50 free) each won two individual events for the Dallastown girls.

