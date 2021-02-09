TUESDAY'S SWIMMING: Spring Grove boys finish off 4-1 York-Adams Division I season

STEVE HEISER

@ydsports

The Spring Grove boys' swimming team finished off a 4-1 York-Adams Division I season on Tuesday with a 105-73 triumph over visiting South Western.

The Rockets finished alone in second place behind champion Dallastown.

The Rockets captured first place in eight of 12 events. Individually for the Rockets, Daniel Gordon won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

South Western dropped to 1-2 overall and in the division.

In the girls' meet, South Western grabbed a 99-84 victory over Rockets.

The Mustangs were led individually by Rachel Cunningham, who captured first place in the 100 free and 200 free. For the Rockets, Madison Bortner won the 200 individual medley and 500 free.

South Western improved to 2-1 in the division and overall. Spring Grove finished 0-5 in the division and is 0-5 overall.

David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.