THURSDAY'S SWIMMING: Dallastown boys, Central York girls continue to reign in pool

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown boys and Central York girls continued their York-Adams Division I swimming dynasties on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Panthers each finished off 5-0 D-I seasons.

In boys' action, Dallastown grabbed a 113-63 triumph over Northeastern in Manchester to improve to 8-0 overall. Northeastern fell to 2-2 overall and in the division.

In girls' action, Central rolled past visiting South Western, also by a 113-63 score. South Western is 1-1 overall and in the division.

Dallastown has won two straight D-I boys' titles and 12 of the last 13 D-I boys' championships. The Wildcats captured first in 11 of the 12 events vs. Northeastern. Individually for the Wildcats, Thomas Smolinski won the 50 freestyle and 100 free, while Riley Thomas won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Central, meanwhile, has taken four consecutive D-I girls' crowns. Against South Western, the Panthers captured first in 10 of the 12 events. Individually for the Panthers, Emma McCombs won the 50 free and 100 butterfly, Camryn Leydig won the 200 free and 100 free and Ava Gemma won the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Dallastown also won the girs' meet, 99-80. The Wildcats were led individually by Zoe Schneider capturing the 100 fly and 500 free, while Lauren Oswandel won the 100 backstroke and 100 free. The Dallastown girls finished 2-3 in the division and 4-3-1 overall, while Northeastern fell to 1-2-1 in the division and overall.

The South Western boys, meanwhile, grabbed a 90-72 win vs. Central. South Western is 1-1 overall and in the division. The Central boys are 1-4 both overall and in the division. Bryan Collins led the Mustangs by capturing first in the 50 free and 100 free. For the Panthers, Ben Hagan won the 200 free and 100 back, while Nathan Dundas won the 100 breast and 200 IM.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

Spring Grove 110, Red Lion 52: At Red Lion, the Rockets were led individually by Daniel Gordon capturing first in the 500 free and 50 free in the York-Adams Division I meet. For the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 100 fly and 100 back. Spring Grove is 3-1 overall and in the division.

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

Red Lion 92, Spring Grove 78: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Bella Butera capturing the 100 free and 100 breast, while Sam Schwinger won the 200 free and 100 fly. Red Lion is 2-1-1 in York-Adams Division I and overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.