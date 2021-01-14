THURSDAY'S SWIMMING: Dallastown swim teams remain unbeaten, cherish chance to compete

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

DALLASTOWN — It has been a challenge for high school swimmers dealing with the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented this season.

After preparing for the season for about three weeks, the York-Adams League programs had to deal with a three-week pause that markedly set things back.

To the surprise of none, those obstacles were met in a business-like fashion. That's an attitude that high school swimmers and coaches in the area have demonstrated for many, many years.

To be short, the chance to swim is better than the alternative.

“We’re just all happy to be able to swim,” Dallastown coach Gina McHenry said.

For McHenry and her squad, the restart to the season has been somewhat chaotic. The Wildcats, who swam to a pair of victories over Spring Grove on Thursday evening, have already competed in three meets in the span of a week. The boys' team is now 3-0, while the Wildcat girls are 2-0-1.

The Dallastown boys beat Spring Grove on Thursday, 106-64, while the Wildcat girls triumphed, 104-64. It was the Y-A Division I opener for both teams.

“This was our third meet in a week, but they were all excited for tonight,” McHenry said. “I know that they are a little tired though.”

A different feel: Life, in general, is different these days. Swimming is not exempt. Practices are modified, as is conditioning.

“Everything is different,” McHenry said. “Practice is different. Academics are different. We’re not lifting right now because it’s just too risky.”

The grueling schedule and the different structure won’t slow down for the foreseeable future for the Dallastown swimmers. Meets with Lower Dauphin, South Western and a big clash with Central York are on the slate for next week.

Grueling schedule is nothing new: A grueling schedule isn’t one that scares most swimmers. Already accustomed to practices in the morning and after school, it’s just a different type of normal.

“Swimming takes up a good bit (of my day),” said Spring Grove junior Daniel Gordon, who competes with the York YMCA club team as well as the Rockets. “I try to swim as much high school as I can because I like to have that team feel.”

Gordon, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly races Thursday, enjoyed the chances to compete against some of his teammates with the YMCA, namely Dallastown's Will McDermott and Riley Thomas. McDermott won the 200 free and 500 free. Gordon joked with them both while waiting to compete in the final race of the night, the 400 free relay.

“I enjoy being with them and swimming at the Y practices, but today to have the chance to race against them was really fun,” Gordon said.

Relays raced in heats: For safety purposes, the relays were split into two separate heats, with each school placing one team in each heat. The points for those heats were determined by the times.

Other than that, and that fact that there were no fans in attendance, the meet seemed like what everyone these days is seeking — normal.

“We looked at this as a do-over,” McHenry said. “And very few times do you get a do-over so we are just doing the best we can with it.”

In the girls' meet, Dallastown's Samantha Trumble won the 100 free and 50 free, while teammate Zoe Schneider won the 200 individual medley and 500 free.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.