WEEKEND SWIMMING: Dallastown boys' team gets off to impressive start

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown boys' swimming team got off to an impressive start on Saturday with a 108-61 pounding of visiting Central Dauphin.

The Dallastown girls battled to an 85-85 tie with Central Dauphin.

In the boys' meet, William McDermott (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle), Thomas Smolinski (50 free, 100 free) and Thomas Riley (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for the Wildcats. McDermott was also on the winning 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. Smolinski and Riley were each on the 200 medley relay.

In the girls' meet, Zoe Schneider (200 IM, 500 free) and Samantha Trumble (50 free, 100 free) each won two individual events. Schneider and Trumble were also each on victorious 200 free and 400 free relays.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

Cumberland Valley 114, Dover 62: At Cumberland Valley, Jaxson Burrage won the 50 free and was on victorious 200 free and 400 free relays for Dover. The Eagles' Zachary Lloyd won the diving event.

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

Saturday

Cumberland Valley 136, Dover 50: At Cumberland Valley, Taylor Tuohy won the diving event for Dover.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.