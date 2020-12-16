Six York YMCA swimmers make college commitments, including three headed to D-I programs

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

While COVID-19 restrictions may be keeping them out of the pool right now, that hasn’t stopped a handful of local swim standouts from making commitments to colleges and universities.

Camryn Leydig, Emma McCombs, Will McDermott, Emily Froman, Riley Trout and Riley Thomas have all made up their minds. Those six all swim for coach John Nelson’s club team at the York YMCA. Some of them also compete on the high school level.

The six announced their decisions in recent weeks.

“All of them are hard workers,” Nelson said. “And I’m glad to see them all moving on into the advanced academic world.”

Leydig and McCombs are teammates for both the York YMCA as well as at Central York High School. Both are juniors, but both wanted to make their big decisions before they become seniors next year.

Leydig made her early commitment to the University of Akron, while McCombs committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Akron is an NCAA Division I school, while IUP swims on the D-II level.

At the PIAA Class 3-A state meet in 2020, Leydig finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 100 backstroke. At the District 3 3-A event, she was second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 back.

“Both Camryn and Emma came into the (YMCA) program four years ago when I took over as coach,” Nelson said. “Camryn works really hard and is one of the top recruits in all of Pennsylvania in the 100 fly and the 100 back.

"Emma really took to the program when she came over, and her mom’s a coach, so she had a really good background. She really works hard for everything she gets and does a really great job for us. It has been really cool to see her progress.”

McDermott, a senior at Dallastown High School, swam exclusively for Nelson over the past two years as a sophomore and junior. He plans to swim for both his high school team as well as the YMCA team this year before swimming for D-I Old Dominion next year.

“He is a distance freestyler,” Nelson said. “He’s normally swimming the mile, although he has done well in other races. He’s a hard worker and a really good kid.”

Trout, a senior at York Suburban, made her decision to go to D-I Florida Atlantic University next season. Swimming exclusively for Nelson at the York YMCA, Trout has been sought after by a number of college recruiters.

“She’s one of the top swimmers in this class,” Nelson said. “She is a long-course Junior National qualifier, which is really the step before Olympic trials and typically a strong indicator of a powerhouse age-group swimmer. She is a 200 backstroker and a 400 IMer and I guess you could call her a 200 butterflyer as well. She has just done a killer job over her years in the program.”

Thomas, another Dallastown product, committed to Indian River State College, while Froman, a Northeastern High School student, decided on Indiana Wesleyan University.

