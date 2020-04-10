Story Highlights The York-Adams coaches have honored the league's top swimmers.

Central York's Camryn Leydig is a four-time, first-team girls' all-star.

Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan is a four-time, first-team boys' all-star.

Buy Photo Central York's Camryn Leydig is a four-time, first-team coaches' all-star in the York-Adams League. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Camryn Leydig is just a sophomore, but the Central York swimmer is already building quite an impressive high school resume.

Leydig was the top York-Adams League performer at the recently completed PIAA Class 3-A Swimming Championships.

Now, Leydig is a four-time first-team all-league all-star.

The Y-A coaches recently released their list of all-star swimmers for the 2019-2020 season and Leydig is the only female league athlete to earn first-team recognition in four events.

Four is the maximum number of all-star berths that any swimmer could earn under the rules adopted by the Y-A coaches. The coaches adopted that rule because four is the maximum number of events that a swimmer can enter during a meet.

The all-star positions were determined based on the top times achieved during the regular season and the postseason. First-team, second-team and third-team all-league all-stars were announced in each of the 12 high school events.

Individually, Leydig was a first-team performer in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley. At the 3-A state meet, Leydig was fifth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

Leydig was also on a pair of first-team all-league relays — the 400 freestyle and 200 medley.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan is a four-time, first-team coaches' all-star in the York-Adams League. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The only other four-time first-team all-league performer was Dallastown senior Joel Dunnigan, who had the top individual boys' time in the 100 butterfly and was part of three first-team all-league relays: the 200 freestyle, the 400 freestyle and the 200 medley. Thomas Smolinski was also a part of all three of those Dallastown relays. Dunnigan took ninth in the 100 butterfly at the 3-A state meet.

Leydig was the only female swimmer to earn first-team all-league recognition in two individual events. There were three boys to earn that honor. They were: Susquehannock senior Logan McFadden in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley; Spring Grove sophomore Daniel Gordon in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; and Central York senior Cameron Speed in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

McFadden was expected to be a major gold medal contender at the state 2-A swim meet, but that event was not held because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was the No. 1 seed in the 200 individual medley and the No. 2 seed in the 500 freestyle. The Warriors' 200 freestyle relay was seeded No. 2.

At the 3-A state meet, Gordon took sixth in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle.

The other first-team all-league performers on the girls' side were: Dallastown junior Samantha Trumble in the 50 freestyle; Gettysburg senior Morgan Newell in the 100 freestyle; Gettysburg sophomore Hannah Brainard in the 200 freestyle; Dallastown freshman Zoe Schneider in the 500 freestyle; Red Lion sophomore Arabella Butera in the 100 breaststroke; Central York sophomore Sydney Ulmer in the 100 butterfly; and Northeastern junior Abigail O'Leary in diving.

The Dallastown 200 freestyle girls' relay earned first-team recognition. Trumble and Schneider were part of that relay.

Ulmer joined Leydig on Central's two first-team all-league relays to earn three total first-team performances.

The other first-team individual boys' all-stars were: Dallastown senior Justin Smick in the 100 breaststroke and Northeastern sophomore Stephen Barlett in diving.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES SWIMMING AND DIVING ALL-STARS

(Note: Swimmers can be an all-star in a maximum of four events)

GIRLS

Girls' 50 Freestyle

1. Samantha Trumble, Dallastown, junior, :24.35.

2. Gabby Miller, Central York, senior, :24.59.

3. Tesia Thomas, West York, senior, :24.80.

Girls' 100 Freestyle

1. Morgan Newell, Gettysburg, senior, :53.26.

2. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, sophomore, :53.32.

3. Gabby Miller, Central York, senior, :54.00.

Girls' 200 Freestyle

1. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, sophomore, 1:54.81.

2. Micah Sopko, Central York, senior, 2:00.0

3. Langley Brockway, Dallastown, sophomore, 2:00.46

Girls' 500 Freestyle

1. Zoe Schneider, Dallastown, freshman, 5:14.76.

2. Molly Klinedinst, Central York, sophomore, 5:23.52.

3. Kathryn Deitch, Dallastown, senior, 5:27.50.

Girls' 100 Backstroke

1. Camryn Leydig, Central York, sophomore, :55.72.

2. Sophia Guyer, York Suburban, junior, :58.54.

3. Sydney Ulmer, Central York, sophomore, :59.13.

Girls' 100 Breaststroke

1. Arabella Butera, Red Lion, sophomore, 1:04.24.

2. Megan Heist, Spring Grove, senior, 1:06.02.

3. Ava Gemma, Central York, sophomore, 1:08.97.

Girls' 100 Butterfly

1. Sydney Ulmer, Central York, sophomore, :57.08.

2. Morgan Newell, Gettysburg, senior, :58.21.

3. Zoe Schneider, Dallastown, freshman, :59.73.

Girls' 200 Individual Medley

1. Camryn Leydig, Central York, sophomore, 2:06.57.

2. Megan Heist, Spring Grove, senior, 2:11.89.

3. Sophia Guyer, York Suburban, junior, 2:12.85.

Girls' Diving

1. Abigail O'Leary, Northeastern, junior, 440.60.

2. Meaghan Tuohy, Dover, senior, 331.90.

3. Whitley Hoffman, Dover, senior, 3:17.48.

Girls' 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Dallastown (Zoe Schneider, Araby Marston, Taylar Myers, Samantha Trumble), 1:41.30.

2. York Suburban (Cajsa Fryar, Sophia Guyer, Savannah Hunt, Megan Lonergan), 1:42.47.

3. Gettysburg (Grace Florek, Katie Ketterman, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell), 1:44.36.

Girls' 400 Freestyle Relay

1. Central York (Camryn Leydig, Sydney Ulmer, Molly Klinedinst, Gabby Miller), 3:36.79.

2. Dallastown (Zoe Schneider, Langley Brockway, Kathryn Deitch, Samantha Trumble), 3:41.26.

3. Gettysburg (Paige Clapsadle, Malina Reber, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell), 3:46.74.

Girls' 200 Medley Relay

1. Central York (Camryn Leydig, Ava Gemma, Sydney Ulmer, Gabby Miller), 1:47.60.

2. Red Lion (Hanna Aggen, Arabella Butera, Sam Schwinger, Holly Aggen), 1:52.60.

3. Dallastown (Langley Brockway, Sadie Koicuba, Katherine O'Rourke, Araby Marston), 1:52.76.

Boys' 50 Freestyle

1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, sophomore, 20:74.

2. Hunter Bachman, Northeastern, senior, :20.88.

3. Levi Morgan, Northeastern, junior, :21.25.

Boys' 100 Freestyle

1. Daniel Gordon, Spring Grove, sophomore, :46.00.

2. Hunter Bachman, Northeastern, senior, :46.39.

3. Levi Morgan, Northeastern, junior, :48.17.

Boys' 200 Freestyle

1. Cameron Speed, Central York, senior, 1:43.17.

2. Tanner Gladfelter, Dover, junior, 1:47.34.

3. Quinn Granholm, Dallastown, junior, 1:48.89.

Boys' 500 Freestyle

1. Logan McFadden, Susquehannock, senior, 4:35.99.

2. Tanner Gladfelter, Dover, junior, 4:56.31.

3. Cooper Stiles, Dallastown, freshman, 5:04.07.

Boys' 100 Backstroke

1. Cameron Speed, Central York, senior, :54.99.

2. Jackson Miller, West York, senior, :55.04.

3. Campbell Toth, Spring Grove, freshman, :55.59.

Boys' 100 Breaststroke

1. Justin Smick, Dallastown, senior, 1:00.26.

2. Matthew Peters, York Suburban, senior, 1:00.35.

3. Lucas Tate, Central York, senior, 1:00.47.

Boys' 100 Butterfly

1. Joel Dunnigan, Dallastown, senior, :50.27.

2. Austin Smith, Dover, sophomore, :53.31.

3. Cody Beck, Central York, senior, :55.12.

Boys' 200 Individual Medley

1. Logan McFadden, Susquehannock, senior, 1:52.43.

2. Lucas Tate, Central York, senior, 1:57.73.

3. Matthew Peters, York Suburban, senior, 1:59.65.

Boys' Diving

1. Stephen Barlett, Northeastern, sophomore, 446.35.

2. Max Pflieger, Susquehannock, sophomore, 394.42.

3. Jake Zinkand, South Western, sophomore, 325.78.

Boys' 200 Freestyle Relay

1. Dallastown (Thomas Smolinski, Justin Smick, Jaden Rivera, Joel Dunnigan), 1:28.06.

2. Susquehannock (Jacob Wade, Ian Achterberg, Rohit Kandala, Logan McFadden), 1:28.43.

3. Northeastern (Hunter Bachman, Adrian Castano, Ben Clifton, Levi Morgan), 1:28.95.

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

1. Dallastown (Thomas Smolinski, Quinn Granholm, Jaden Rivera, Joel Dunnigan), 3:15.09.

2. Central York (Lucas Tate, Clayton Brosend, Cody Beck, Cameron Speed), 3:17.56.

3. Susquehannock (Jacob Wade, Sean Orndorff, Rohit Kandala, Logan McFadden), 3:19.06.

Boys' 200 Medley Relay

1. Dallastown (Quinn Granholm, Adam Golden, Joel Dunnigan, Thomas Smolinski), 1:39.18.

2. Central York (Brent Forry, Lucas Tate, Cameron Speed, Ben Hagan), 1:40.50.

3. York Suburban (C.J. Zortman, Matt Peters, Calvin Koller, Shea Walsh), 1:41.32.