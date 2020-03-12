Buy Photo Central York's Camryn Leydig, seen here in a file photo, finished fifth in the 100 butterfly at the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming Championships. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

LEWISBURG — It was a swim that Camryn Leydig won't soon forget.

The Central York High School sophomore touched the wall in 55.35 seconds to claim fifth place on Wednesday night in the 100-yard butterfly during the first day of competition at the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

That was the best performance by any York-Adams League swimmer at an event shortened by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was really happy with my time,” Leydig said. “My goal was to go under 56, so I was really happy with my morning swim (:55.91). Then I was really surprised by my time at night. My goal was to go :55.5 but I went :55.3, so I was really excited and happy. It’s always a great feeling to beat your goal.

“That gave me a lot of confidence for the backstroke. I felt really good.”

It was the first state medal for Leydig.

“I was really excited to get a medal,” she said. “I feel like I swam pretty well all meet. My fly has just been really good lately. Sometimes I do better in the fly, sometimes I do better in the back. Right now I feel like the fly is working for me.

“I was here at states last year and I didn’t do that well. Coming in this year I really wanted to swim in a final, so I got what I wanted. Last year was a good experience for me. This year I knew what to expect.”

Coronavirus impact: The meet continued on Thursday, but the PIAA has postponed the Class 2-A competition because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a shortened Class 3-A competition concluded after girls' diving on Thursday.

There were no evening swims Thursday. The morning swims were used to determine placements. That announcement came after the girls' preliminaries, so swimmers did not know they were competing for medals in the morning swims.

“I made that decision after speaking with our executive director back at the office,” said meet director Melissa Mertz, the associate executive director of the PIAA. “They had conference calls this morning about canceling basketball, postponing basketball championships as well.

“I felt that we could not continue swimming with basketball canceling as well. PIAA is pretty much shutting down any of our tournaments that we had going on. That, in addition to information that we got from the governor's office and the Department of Health, it’s the right thing to do. And Bucknell has also canceled all of their spring sports as well. All of their students have to leave as well.”

Medals will be mailed to recipients and the PIAA will try to hand deliver the team trophies.

As a result of that decision, Leydig finished seventh in the 100 backstroke (:55.72), based on her preliminary swim.

She also led off the 400 freestyle relay for Sydney Ulmer, Molly Klinedinst and Gabby Miller. The foursome finished 27th (3:38.37).

Other York-Adams finishers: Northeastern’s Abby O’Leary finished ninth in diving with her score of 387.35 points.

Arabella Butera of Red Lion took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.93).

Spring Grove’s Megan Heist took 30th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.21).

For the boys, Daniel Gordon of Spring Grove was ninth in the 100 freestyle (:46.31) to go along with his sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle on Wednesday. Northeastern's Hunter Bachman took 14th (:46.69) in the 50 free.

Cameron Speed of Central York finished 17th in the 500 freestyle (4:41.08).

The Dallastown boys' 400 free relay finished 22nd (3:15.09).

Reach Karen Sangillo at sports@yorkdispatch.com.