Buy Photo Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon wins the 100 Yard Freestyle event at 46.33 during the boys' YAIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

LEWISBURG — Daniel Gordon did a good day’s work.

The Spring Grove High School sophomore reached the podium in his first try at the PIAA Class 3-A Swimming and Diving Championships, which started Wednesday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Gordon touched in 20.89 seconds for sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle.

“I’m happy I went a 20 but I wished for a little bit better,” Gordon said. “It’s been a long journey this season, a lot of hard work. It’s paid off, so I’m really happy.

“I’m pretty confident now. I just have to make sure I stay humble and work hard. It’s not going to be handed to me.

“This past season I’ve dropped a good amount of time in the 50 free so I’m ahead of where I thought I’d be and hopefully next year I can get even better.”

Matt Brownstead of State College won the 50 freeestyle in a national high school record of :19.24.

“It was fun being in a heat with him,” Gordon said. “That was a crazy time.”

Gordon will compete in the 100 freestyle on Thursday.

“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “I’m just going to have fun with it.”

Barlett seventh in diving: Northeastern sophomore Stephen Barlett picked up his first state medal, finishing seventh in diving with a score of 415.45 points over 11 dives.

“I didn’t expect to medal at all, so I’m thrilled,” Barlett said. “I wasn’t really paying attention to how I placed. Last year I didn’t do too well so this year I just wanted to do better than last year.”

Barlett made it to the state meet last year, but didn’t get out of the preliminaries.

“That was a really good experience,” he said. “It was fun and I liked seeing all the divers. I’m not as concerned with my score. I want to feel like I’m diving well. I don’t care what other people think about my diving. I thought my back pike was one of the best I’ve ever done so I was especially happy with that.

“This is a good ending for my season. Next year I just want to not get any worse. I want to do at least as well as I did this year. I’m going to work on my list and get a couple new dives over the summer.”

Other Y-A finishers: Hunter Bachman also earned a medal for Northeastern, finishing eighth in the 50 freestyle (:20.96), while teammate Levi Morgan was 18th in the same event (:21.63).

Joel Dunnigan of Dallastown won the consolation final of the 100 butterfly, ending up in ninth place (:50.27).

Cameron Speed of Central York finished 26th in the 200 freestyle (1:44.70).

Thomas Smolinski, Justin Smick, Jaden Rivera and Dunnigan took 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.61).

Central's Lucas Tate was 28th in the 200 IM.

For the girls, Sydney Ulmer of Central York took 19th in the 100 butterfly (:57.08).

Samantha Trumble of Dallastown was 22nd in the 50 freestyle (24.55).

Late Wednesday night, Camryn Leydig was set to compete in the 100 butterfly final, while the Central York 200 medley relay team of Leydig, Ava Gemma, Ulmer and Gabby Miller was in the consolation final.

Reach Karen Sangillo at sports@yorkdispatch.com.