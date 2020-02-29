Buy Photo Logan McFadden (Photo: The York Dispatch)

MECHANICSBURG – The Susquehannock boys’ swimming team may have come up just short in its bid to with the York-Adams League Division II title last month.

Entering the final meet of the season against rival Dover, the Warriors were edged out by the Eagles.

While the Susquehannock boys may not have had a division title to claim as their own, the Warriors certainly demonstrated their might this weekend at the District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

That pleased coach Brian Wingert just fine.

Led by a standout two-day performance from senior Logan McFadden, the Susquehannock boys (182.00) finished third as a team behind Boiling Springs (188.50) and Bishop McDevitt, which won the 2-A crown with an impressive score of 310.50.

“A lot of our guys had personal-best times,” Wingert said. “So I’m very pleased with their performances.”

Pleased is an understatement with Wingert’s feelings about McFadden, a West Virginia University recruit, not only as a superstar swimmer, but as a person in general. McFadden broke the District 3 2-A meet record in the 500 freestyle Saturday with a time of 4 minutes, 35.99 seconds. The senior also claimed gold Friday in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:53.19.

“He’s a great overall kid,” Wingert said. “He’s a hard worker and he’s not flashy. He doesn’t want to draw attention to himself. He’s just all business. He gets in, he works hard and he gets the job done.”

Perhaps one the biggest characteristics that Wingert likes the most about McFadden is his selflessness. It’s not often that a kid as accomplished as McFadden in his individual events is actually more focused on team events such as the relays.

“I can’t say enough about his personality,” Wingert said. “It’s just his personality. It’s never about him. Sure, he wins his events, but he really prefers the relays more because he’s working with a group.”

McFadden aided the two relay teams he’s a part of – the 200 and 400 free relays – to impressive finishes. The 200 free relay took home gold with a school-record-breaking time of 1:28.43 to better the teams from Boiling Springs and McDevitt, who entered as the top seeds.

The 400 free relay team also set a best time of the season, but finished over four seconds behind McDevitt’s first-place finish.

"Yeah, they definitely met and exceeded my expectations for them,” Wingert said of the relay teams. "Everybody on those relay teams had a good time, if not a personal-best time by a significant margin.”

The 200 relay team consisted of Jacob Wade, who personally took home medals in both the 50 free (fourth) and 100 backstroke (eighth), Ian Acterberg, Rohit Kandala and McFadden. The 400 relay swapped in Sean Orndorff for Acterberg.

“What more can I say?” Wingert said with a smile. “They broke our school record by almost a full second, so I was very pleased with their performance.”

Gordon claims gold in 50 free: Spring Grove standout Daniel Gordon had a terrific showing at the 3-A level this weekend.

Battling Northeastern rivals Hunter Bachman and Levi Morgan and the other top individuals in the district, Gordon claimed first place in the 50 free Friday evening.

Bachman finished third in the event, while Morgan placed fifth.

The Rocket sophomore capped off the event with a runner-up finish in the 100 free, where only a District 3 3-A meet record-setting time by Daniel Boone’s Chris Guiliano stood in the way of a pair of golds for the Spring Grove star.

Other top finishes from Y-A standouts: While McFadden, Gordon and the Susquehannock 200 free relay team were the only Y-A participants to claim gold this weekend, there were still a number of standout performances.

Dallastown senior Joel Dunnigan took home a silver medal with great time of 50.58 seconds in the 100 butterfly. Dunnigan was out-touched by just .14 of a second by C.J. Pong of Chambersburg.

Central York senior Lucas Tate won a bronze medal in the 200 IM in 3-A, while York Suburban’s Matt Peters finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 2-A.

On the girls’ side, Central York’s Camryn Leydig was a force in both the 100 fly and 100 back in 3-A. The Panthers sophomore finished second in the fly while besting her seed time by more than 1.5 seconds.

In 2-A, the Gettysburg duo of Morgan Newell and Hannah Brainard had terrific weekends. Brainard finished second in the 200 free while Newell placed third in the 100 free. Those two also powered the Warriors' 400 free relay team to a silver finish as well.

York Suburban’s Sophia Guyer won a silver in the 100 back while also helping the YS 400 free relay team to a bronze medal.

TOP YORK-ADAMS FINISHERS

2-A BOYS — Top 6

Susquehannock 200 free relay - 1st, 1:28.43

Logan McFadden 200 IM - 1st, 1:53.19

Logan McFadden 500 free - 1st, 4:25.99 (district 3 meet record)

Susquehannock 400 free relay - 2nd, 3:19.06

Matt Peters 100 breast - 3rd, 1:00.35

York Suburban 200 medley relay - 4th, 1:41.32

Matt Peters 200 IM - 4th, 1:59.65

Jacob Wade 50 free - 4th, 22.03

Kassidy Oussoren 100 free - 4th, 48.56

Jackson Miller 100 free - 5th, 48.98

West York 200 medley relay - 5th, 1:41.94

York Suburban 400 free relay - 5th, 3:21.89

Gettysburg 200 medley relay - 6th, 1:44.06

Jackson Miller 100 back - 6th, 55.04

West York 200 free relay - 6th, 1:32.54

3-A BOYS — Top 8

Daniel Gordon 50 free - 1st, 20.74

Daniel Gordon 100 free - 2nd, 46.00

Joel Dunnigan 100 fly - 2nd, 50.58

Lucas Tate 200 IM - 3rd, 1:58.04

Hunter Bachman 50 free - 3rd, 20.99

Hunter Bachman 100 free - 4th, 46.41

Cameron Speed 500 free - 4th, 4:37.33

Levi Morgan 50 free - 5th, 21.25

Dallastown 200 free relay - 5th, 1:28.06

Dallastown 400 free relay - 6th, 3:15.64

Dallastown 200 medley relay - 7th, 1:39.18

Cameron Speed 200 free - 7th, 1:43.17

Austin Smith 100 fly - 8th, 53.31

Justin Smick 100 breast - 8th, 1:00.26

2-A GIRLS — Top 6

Hannah Brainard 200 free - 2nd, 1:54.81

Sophia Guyer 100 back - 2nd, 58.54

Gettysburg 400 free relay - 2nd, 3:46.74

Morgan Newell 100 free - 3rd, 53.26

York Suburban 400 free relay - 3rd, 3:49.48

Sophia Guyer 200 IM - 4th, 2:12.85

Tesia Thomas 50 free - 4th, 24.83

York Suburban 200 free relay - 4th, 1:42.47

Hannah Brainard 100 free - 4th, 53.32

Gettysburg 200 free relay - 5th, 1:44.36

Morgan Newell 100 fly - 5th, 58.21

Sarah Hardy 100 breast - 5th, 1:06.74

York Suburban 200 medley relay - 6th, 1:54.27

3-A GIRLS — Top 8

Camryn Leydig 100 fly - 2nd, 56.02

Camryn Leydig 100 back - 3rd, 56.15

Central York 200 medley relay - 4th, 1:47.97

Central York 400 free relay - 5th, 3:36.79

Megan Heist 100 breast - 5th, 1:06.02

Arabella Butera 100 breast - 6thTie, 1:06.08

Zoe Schneider 500 free - 6th, 5:14.76

Sydney Ulmer 100 fly - 7th, 57.35

