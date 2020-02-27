Story Highlights The District 3 Swimming Championships are this weekend at Cumberland Valley High.

Susquehannock's Logan McFadden is a No. 1 seed in two Class 2-A boys' events.

Gettysburg's Hannah Brainard is a No. 1 seed in two 2-A girls' events.

Buy Photo Susquehannock's Logan McFadden wins the boys' 100 Yard Breaststroke at 58.77 during the YAIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

If the seedings hold up, York-Adams League swimmers will return home from Cumberland Valley this weekend with a boatload of District 3 medals, including several of the golden variety.

The top individual threat from the Y-A League would appear to be Susquehannock senior Logan McFadden.

The West Virginia University recruit, after a record-setting performance at the Y-A League Championships, enters as a solid favorite in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle in Class 2-A. In the IM, McFadden’s seeded time (1 minute, 52.43 seconds) is more than four seconds better than the No. 2 seed. In the 500 free, McFadden’s seeded time of 4:50.27 is a whopping eight seconds ahead of the No. 2 seed.

With McFadden’s help, Susquehannock also enters the district meet as the No. 2 seed in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.

McFadden definitely appears to be rounding into prime form after overcoming an offseason injury.

“I actually tore my meniscus and had to have surgery on it in September,” he said after the Y-A meet. “So that set me back a little and I’ve had to practice twice as hard just to get back to where I was during the summer before the injury.”

Judging by his recent times, that practice has definitely paid off.

Other local No. 1 seeds: The other Y-A swimmer to earn two No. 1 seeds is Gettysburg sophomore Hannah Brainard. She is the top seed in the 100 free (:53.55) and 200 free (1:56.32) in 2-A. She also helped Gettysburg earn the No. 1 seed in the 400 free relay (3:49.29). Like McFadden, she is coming off a standout performance in the Y-A meet.

Buy Photo Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon wins the 100 Yard Freestyle event at 46.33 during the boys' YAIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For Y-A fans, one of the more interesting races to watch this weekend should be the 3-A 50 freestyle, where Northeastern senior Hunter Bachman is the No. 1 seed at 20.88 seconds, while Spring Grove sophomore Daniel Gordon is the No. 2 seed at 21.12 seconds.

Bachman and Gordon have developed a nice local rivalry. Bachman won the league gold in the 50 free in 2019, but Gordon won the 2020 Y-A crown in 21.12 seconds, edging Bachman by less than a tenth of a second.

In the 100 free, Gordon is the No. 2 seed, while Bachman is seeded third. Daniel Boone’s Chris Guiliano is the No. 1 seed in the event.

Buy Photo Red Lion's Arabella Butera wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke at 1:04.24 during girls' YAIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The other local No. 1 seed is Red Lion sophomore Arabella Butera in the 3-A 100 breastroke (1:04.24). Butera is also the fourth seed in the 200 IM.

Other area swimmers seeded in top five: There are a number of other area swimmers or relay teams to get top-five seeds. They are:

Lucas Tate, Central York, second, 200 IM, 3-A boys.

Central York, second, 200 medley relay, 3-A girls.

Tesia Thomas, West York, second, 50 free, 2-A girls.

Camryn Leydig, Central York, third, 100 back, 3-A girls.

York Suburban, third, 400 free relay, 2-A girls.

Joel Dunnigan, Dallastown, fourth, 100 butterfly, 3-A boys.

Dallastown, fourth, 400 free relay, 3-A boys.

York Suburban, fourth, 200 medley relay, 2-A boys.

York Suburban, fourth, 400 free relay, 2-A boys.

Camryn Leydig, Central York, fourth, 100 fly, 3-A girls.

Megan Heist, Spring Grove, fourth, 100 breast, 3-A girls.

York Suburban, fourth, 200 medley relay, 2-A girls.

Morgan Newell, Gettysburg, fourth, 100 fly, 2-A girls.

York Suburban, 200 free relay, fourth, 2-A girls.

Sarah Hardy, Biglerville, fourth, 100 breast, 2-A girls.

Cameron Speed, Central York, fifth, 500 free, 3-A boys.

West York, fifth, 200 medley relay, 2-A boys.

Matt Peters, York Suburban, fifth, 200 IM, 2-A boys.

Kassidy Oussoren, Gettysburg, fifth, 100 free, 2-A boys.

Sydney Ulmer, Central York, fifth, 100 fly, 3-A girls.

Sophia Guyer, York Suburban, fifth, 100 back, 2-A girls.

Schedule: The events set for Friday are the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly and 200 free relay. The 2-A boys' action starts at noon, followed by the girls at 2:15 p.m. The 3-A boys' competition starts at 5 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.

The events set for Saturday are the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay. The 2-A boys' events start at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at 12:15 p.m. The 3-A girls' action begins at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.